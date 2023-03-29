Following protests from Portlanders who live near parks where light poles have been removed, the City Council will consider an emergency ordinance to replace them faster.
The April 5 ordinance to be introduced by Parks Commissioner Dan Ryan seeks to replace the light poles in six months. Portland Parks & Recreation previously said it could take 16 months to replace them.
The bureau reportedly launched a Light Pole Safety Project after someone who strung a hammock between a pole and a tree in a park was injured when the pole fell. The bureau said it inspected 1,000 poles, some of them more than 100 years old, and identified 243 that were structurally unsafe and needed to be replaced.
The bureau started taking down light poles in several parks following a Feb. 22 announcement that 243 poles in 12 parks have been declared structurally unsafe. Replacement costs were estimated at $15 million, but the bureau had only identified $5 million for the removal at the time of the announcement.
That prompted criticism from representatives of the neighborhoods that include Colonel Summer Park and Sellwood Park during a March 9 meeting of the Southeast Uplift neighborhood coalition organization.
“Colonel Summers Park is totally dark at night now. If someone’s making a lot of noise there at night, I’d be afraid to approach them in the dark,” said Andrew Eisman, past co-chair of the board of the Buckman Neighborhood Association.
According to Eisman, all of the lights were removed in the park in that neighborhood between Feb. 28 and March 2.
“If it’s a question of safety, it’s much more dangerous in the park at night now,” said Eisman, noting the only lights in the park now are at a small shelter and the tennis courts, which must be switched on by players and then turned off at 10 p.m.
More recently, Friends of Mt. Tabor sent a letter to Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Dan Ryan opposing removal of light poles in that park, which is listed in the National Registry of Historic Places. The lampposts are mentioned three times in the successful 1990 application for the listing.
“Adding distinctive charm and illumination is the period lighting system comprised of eighty-eight single concrete standard lampposts that follow the drives and some of the main interior pathways throughout the park. These lampposts give off a soft, friendly light, reminiscent of gaslights, especially in the interior forested areas where they serve as a reminder of the original design of accessibility,” one reference says.
“We think the bureau should put the removal on hold and conduct some public hearings. The board believes it’s a bad idea to take down the lights without having the money to replace them,” said chair Steve Law.
The Feb. 22 announcement came the day after Willamette Week reported that North Portland state Rep. Travis Nelson will introduce a bill in the 2023 Oregon Legislature allowing cities to create tax districts to raise money for parks. The idea is one of several discussed by the City Council as part of the bureau’s Sustainable Future Initiative. City voters would have to approve such districts and how much money they could raise.
“Park Districts are a proven, successful model in cities across the country,” Ryan said in a press release after a council work session on the bureau earlier this year.
According to Ryan, until all the light poles are replaced, the bureau will prioritize visits by Park Rangers in the affected parks. The bureau is also exploring opportunities to maximize the use of remaining lights to keep affected parks as bright as possible. In addition, Ryan has directed those parks without lights be closed at 10 p.m.
Laursen scoffs at the idea that people will voluntarily stop coming to the dark parks after 10 p.m., or that Park Rangers will find them and throw them out.
“I’ve never seen a Park Ranger in Mt. Tabor. We’ve had weekly late-night raves on the summit in the past and no one has showed up to stop them,” Laursen said.