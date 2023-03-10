Both Walmart locations in Portland will close March 24.
The two locations are at 4200 S.E. 82nd Ave., in the Eastport Plaza, and 1123 N Hayden Meadows Dr., near Delta Park.
Walmart is closing stores in six states and Washington, D.C. this year, the company announced earlier this month.
Though there will no longer be any Walmart locations in city limits, Walmart will still have “supercenter” locations in surrounding cities, including Happy Valley, Tigard and Gresham.
The local closures got national attention after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Tweeted that the Portland closures were “what happens when cities refuse to enforce the rule of law.”
“It allows the mob to take over. Businesses can’t operate in that environment and people can’t live in it,” Abbott Tweeted on March 5.
But Walmart is also closing stores in other states and shutting down three tech hubs — including locations in Portland and Austin, Texas.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler responded to Abbott’s Tweet, writing “Governor Abbott, are the dozens of Walmart stores that have closed in Texas in recent years all communities that ‘refuse to enforce the rule of law?’ The retail industry is changing and retail theft is a national issue.”
The company initially cited financial performance as a key reason why the supercenters would close.
“The decision to close these stores was made after a careful review of their overall performance. We consider many factors, including current and projected financial performance, location, population, customer needs, and the proximity of other nearby stores when making these difficult decisions,” Lauren Willis, a Walmart spokesperson, said in a statement after being asked if crime was a significant factor.
“After we decide to move forward, our focus is on our associates and their transition, which is the case here,” Willis said.
Between the two Portland locations, 580 workers will lose their jobs.
Effective June 2, Walmart will lay off 201 employees at its Delta Park location and 379 at its 82nd Avenue location, the company wrote last month in a letter to state and local leaders. Under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, large employers must notify employees and state and local leaders at least 60 days before a mass layoff or business closure.
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said in a CNBC interview last year that rising thefts in Walmart locations across the country could lead to higher prices and store closures. Target chief financial officer Michael Fiddelke said last year that the increase in shoplifting losses was primarily from organized retail theft, rather than petty theft, CNBC reported.
Two bills proposed in the Oregon legislature would increase enforcement and toughen punishments for organized shoplifting, OPB reported.
The closures will reduce but not eliminate grocery options in both areas
From the 82nd Avenue location, WinCo and numerous international grocers like Fubonn are within walking distance. The Delta Park location is not within walking distance of many residences, but the closure will take away one of the few grocery options for Hayden Island residents, which saw Safeway shutter five years ago.