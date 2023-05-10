Wheeler meeting

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is bringing regional leaders together to discuss the region's increasing tax burden

 PMG photo: Jonathan House

Mayor Ted Wheeler is convening a meeting of regional leaders Thursday to discuss how to ease what he calls the increasing “collective tax burden” that is hurting affordability and the economy.

Wheeler has invited leaders from Multnomah County, TriMet, the Port of Portland, Portland Public Schools, Portland General Electric, and the Metro elected regional government to the meeting, which is scheduled to be held on the afternoon of May 11.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities. Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”

Recommended for you