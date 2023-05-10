Mayor Ted Wheeler is convening a meeting of regional leaders Thursday to discuss how to ease what he calls the increasing “collective tax burden” that is hurting affordability and the economy.
Wheeler has invited leaders from Multnomah County, TriMet, the Port of Portland, Portland Public Schools, Portland General Electric, and the Metro elected regional government to the meeting, which is scheduled to be held on the afternoon of May 11.
“Studies show that people have reached their limits and can’t afford any more increases. Small businesses are leaving Portland because they do not believe they are getting the services they are paying for. We have to get out in front of it,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler told the Portland Tribune that the meeting will not be open to the public because he wants to encourage “frank and honest conversations.” Wheeler said he will make himself available to the press after the meeting ends.
Taxes have increased because Portland, Multnomah County and PPS voters have approved a series of spending measures in recent years to fund school renovations, affordable housing projects, homeless services, park acquisitions and services, and more. A new capital gains tax to fund lawyers for people facing evictions is on the Multnomah County May 16 special election ballot.
In addition, TriMet is considering a 20% fare increase and PGE is proposing raising rates 14%. In addition, the Portland Bureau of Transportation and Portland Parks and Recreation are discussing imposing new fees and taxes to continue and increase services.
Those expected to attend the meeting include:
Portland: Mayor Ted Wheeler, Chief of Staff Bobby Lee, and City Budget Office Director Tim Grewe
TriMet: Director Sam Desue and/or Chair Lori Irish Bauman
Multnomah County: Chair Jessica Vega Peterson and/or Chris Fick
PGE: CEO Maria Pope and/or Nik Blosser VP of Public Affairs and/or Board Chair James Torgerson
Metro: President Lynn Peterson and/or Kristin Dennis and/or COO Marissa Madrigal
Portland Public Schools: Board Chair Andrew Scott and/or Superintendent Guadalupe Guerreero
Port of Portland: CEO Curtis Robinhold and/or President of the Board Alice Cuprill-Comas
