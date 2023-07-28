The central east side reset was 90 days of increased police and PBOT activitiy to clear campers and criminals from the streets of the inner east side of Portland. Some structures escaped the purge, such as this home made tiny home at Southeast Sixth Avenue and Mill Street, seen in early July (opposite view).
The central east side reset was 90 days of increased police and PBOT activity to clear campers and criminals from the streets of the inner east side of Portland. Some structures escaped the purge, such as this home made tiny home at Southeast Sixth Avenue and Mill Street, seen in early July.
The City of Portland’s “90-day reset,” was launched Jan. 26 to improve safety by stabilizing areas heavily impacted by camping, litter and graffiti. Last fall business owners were threatening to follow others who had left the area due to lawlessness.
They reached out to the mayor’s office for help. Police patrols were increased, the Portland Bureau of Transportation tried to break up homeless camps and move illegally parked vehicles, and the city put up more lights. The person representing local businesses, Clare Briglio, executive director of CEIC and Central Eastside Together (CET), said “I'm pleased with the results of the City of Portland's 90-day reset," before resigning her post. “We appreciate the City of Portland’s efforts to address safety, cleanliness and accessibility in our District,” she said, “We’ve come a long way but are not there yet. It’s a work in progress, and we’re on the right track.”