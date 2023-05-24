On a warm spring day recently, I was out weeding and cursing Past Autumn Me for not mulching better and All Winter Long Me for ignoring the grasses reclaiming an entire flower bed that Last Summer Me poorly de-lawned in the first place. During this cycle of healthy thinking, I realized something: I was grubbing around on my hands and knees.
That may sound like a natural position in which to find yourself while weeding, but to me it was a real treat, and quite a revelation. My knee didn’t hurt! I could stand up again without worry or strategy!
A year ago, I had knee surgery to remove a tumor from between my leg bones (caused not by cancer, but a rare disease of the joint lining). This was after about three years of intermittent, progressive symptoms which limited my movement and mobility, sometimes just a little but sometimes quite a lot. And it took all that time to figure out what was going on and if it was fixable.
You learn quite a few things when your gate is unstable, like how often the elevators at MAX stations are out of service and how huffy people can get when you’re taking the stairs slow. Society is still not really set up to support those with an injury or disability, invisible or obvious.
Unfortunately, neither is traditional gardening.
The last few summers, I’ve done a lot of bending, a lot of sitting — and a lot of delegating. Yard work minus kneeling, squatting, and digging equaled my back being sore from what I could do and my husband doing the grunt work I couldn’t. I was lucky to live with someone who could do some of the things I wasn’t up for.
This wasn’t my first brush with physical limitations impacting my gardening; tendinitis in my dominant hand also slowed me down for a couple of years. I’m guessing you’ve been there, too, with an injury, illness, or disability changing your plans. If not yet, just wait! Pretty much all of us will be disabled in one way or another — or caring for someone who is — at some point in our lives. It’s simply part of being human.
Knowing this, it’s wise to set up your garden to be as accessible and adaptable as possible, so you can continue to reap the benefits of having your hands dirtied and your mind enriched even as your body and energy changes. There is a baseline of effort and movement needed to grow things, but you can make parts of it easier on yourself.
Some of these ideas rely on having your own property or permission to make changes to your rental yard (or the gumption to do so without asking, which I can neither confirm nor deny I have done in the past). Frustratingly, I haven’t seen any thought given to accessibility at the community gardens in my area — they’re mostly just flat patches of ground without even a hardscaped path. Cities and institutions need to think about this more often. Everyone deserves the option to garden.
Whatever your space, here are some ideas for enabled gardening:
RAISED BEDS
This is pretty straightforward: A raised bed is generally easier to work in than a ground-level bed. The higher, the better, but any height is less you have to bend over or reach down. Raised beds have additional benefits such as warming sooner in the spring, allowing for slightly earlier planting, and having less compacted soil with better drainage. Being contained, the soil content is arguably easier to control and amend. There are a few styles to think about.
Raised ground beds are the cheapest to construct (and easiest to deconstruct, if you’re renting), just by mounding dirt several inches above ground level. This isn’t a huge improvement over normal garden beds, but it could allow you to sit on a low stool to work.
Supported raised bed seem like the most common choice in the Portland area. Cedar planks, railroad ties, stock tanks, galvanized steel, and salvaged wood are just a few options for building a higher, contained bed that you can reach with less bending or stretching. If you primarily plan to sit on a stool or chair beside the bed while working, choose dimensions narrow enough that you can reach at least halfway across without straining.
Raised beds built on legs allow for the gardener to stand the whole time with minimal stretching. If the bed itself is shallow enough, or in an upside-down triangle shape, a chair or wheelchair can fit under. Elevated beds built in a keyhole shape let you reach the most area.
PERENNIALS
Most of the time, it is simply less work to maintain a perennial plant than to sow or buy annuals, prepare their site, and plant them anew every season. Many of us like the work of replanting each year, but when energy is limited, perennials may be a better choice.
If you prefer growing edibles, then fruit and nut trees are one option. Choosing a fruit tree on a dwarf rootstock will ensure it remains a smaller, more manageable size, though it will still require hands-on maintenance; consider whether you’ll be able to budget for someone else to prune or even harvest it if you aren’t up for the job now or in the future.
On a smaller scale, some berry bushes and small fruits provide long-term bounty without excessive demands on your body. Blueberries, currants, and huckleberries, for instance, are slower growing bushes with only a little pruning and amending needed each year. Contrast that with something like raspberries or grapes, which can require more intensive maintenance.
In the kitchen garden, there are more perennial options than you might think. Asparagus, globe artichoke, Jerusalem artichoke, and rhubarb are fairly cold-hardy plants that provide delicious flavor year after year. Some varieties of broccoli, garlic, kale, radicchio, and sorrel grow well as perennials in the Northwest, and there are plenty of less common vegetables to try, like New Zealand spinach, Solomon’s seal, or skirret.
CONTAINER GARDENING
I don’t know why I didn’t do more of this, the most obvious adaptation, over the past few years. Containers have so many advantages: being easy to move, whether inside before a wind storm or from one house to another; being inexpensive, as they requires the least amount of soil and can be started in a milk jug, terra cotta pot, or 5-gallon bucket; and being versatile, using a pot for flowers one season and vegetables the next, without having to make a whole garden bed more acidic, less sandy, or whatnot. Containers can be placed at any height for ease of access and can be kept close to your door so you don’t have to walk much distance or over uneven ground. Get creative with trellises, hanging pots, and vertical containers, and you can make your balcony or micro yard into a veritable Mary Poppins bag of greenery.
Many vegetables — including potatoes, lettuces, and peppers — grow wonderfully in containers, not to mention herbs, a whole slew of flowering plants, evergreen shrubs, and even a few small fruit trees.
PATHS
This is something I haven’t gotten to in my sloped, uneven yard but plan to (eventually) (after the next six more urgent projects) (when I finally decide what material I want to use) (and have the budget for it). A hardscaped path supports unsteady feet or mobility aids better than lawn or sparse paths. Stone pavers, brick, and concrete create some of the smoothest surfaces, but well-maintained mulches or gravels can expand access as well. Wooden paths look lovely, but the cost and maintenance may be prohibitive. Whatever material you choose, an even path can enable everyone to wander the garden comfortably and safely, without anyone becoming the bad actor on an infomercial yelling “I’VE FALLEN AND I CAN’T GET UP.” No one needs that theater kid energy bothering their hydrangeas.
COMMUNITY
The phrase “pull yourself up by your bootstraps” was originally used in snark, referring to attempting the impossible. You can’t lift yourself by tugging on your own shoelaces, and that’s OK. Sometimes you need a helping hand to get off the ground (it’s definitely more effective than shouting melodramatically on TV). And sometimes you need a helping hand to put plants into the ground, too.
Hiring help is possible for those with means, but anyone can call on their community. If you face barriers to gardening on your own — be they of the body, spirit, or just plain old time — maybe you can garden with others. That could mean just asking for help on a specific project now and again. It could also mean partnering with others for a whole season. If you have space but not ability, could you offer to share it? Could a friend, nephew, or neighbor with less experience or space help work in the garden, in exchange for your insight and some of the harvest? A barrier could become an opportunity.
Everyone deserves the option to garden, whether or not they can grub around on their hands and knees.