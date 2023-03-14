When you think back on your school years, it’s likely that there are at least a couple specific educators who come to mind.

  • The history teacher who demonstrated how the same set of facts can lead two very different stories.
  • The shop instructor who stayed late to help you finish a project.
  • The counselor who helped mediate a difficult conversation between you and some classmates.
  • The orchestra leader who calmed your nerves prior to the big show.
  • The coach who taught you that some of the biggest victories don’t show up in box scores.

Tags

Recommended for you