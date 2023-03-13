Crossword: Try your luck with our St. Patrick's Day crossword puzzle! Liz Hutchison Liz Hutchison Author email Mar 13, 2023 Mar 13, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Kells Irish Festival will be hosting its St. Patrick’s Day party at the pub March 17-18. Kells Irish Pub is located at 112 S.W. 2nd Ave., in Portland. PMG File Photo: Jaime Valdez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Liz Hutchison Author email Follow Liz Hutchison Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Local Events