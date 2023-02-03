Earth movers and diggers have begun demolishing the large Post Office in the Pearl District. On a recent morning, machinery tore through graffitied walls in the empty part of the building and workers sprayed water on the rubble to keep down dust and heat.
The 14-acre site has been fenced off for years as the city tries to find a developer.
A 2018 agreement between the owners, Prosper Portland, and a potential developer, Continuum Partners, to redevelop site, fell apart in 2021. A reduced-size post office still operates in the building, but demolition equipment began eating into the back of the behemoth in January 2023.
The city of Portland’s development arm, Prosper Portland, calls the larger 32-acre area the “Broadway Corridor” and claims its redevelopment will be a “once-in-a-generation opportunity to add to Portland’s economy and vitality and to deliver community benefits.”
It calls the USPS site “a key opportunity site for high-density employment and signature city attractions, connecting the Old Town/Chinatown and Pearl District neighborhoods.”
Prosper Portland aims to “further position and activate (Union Station) as a gateway to the city and surrounding neighborhood.”
As the USPS moved its larger operation out towards the airport, like a lot of parcel carriers, Prosper Portland bought the post office site for $88 million in 2016.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality ruled out the site for a temporary homeless camp because of polluted soil from its time as a railyard and a gas manufacturing site.
Demolition is going ahead partly because hundreds of units of affordable housing are set to be built on part of the site, paid for by the 2018 Metro housing bond.
Related
In the latest move, Prosper Portland signed an Exclusive Negotiation Agreement with California-based developer Related, in partnership with the local real estate firm Melvin Mark Properties, on January 6, 2023.
The Post Office site is the responsibility of Sarah Harpole, a senior project manager at Prosper Portland says it’s their second try.
“We were in a feasibility agreement with Related, and then that expired. We are not in active negotiations of a development agreement. They're taking time to evaluate the feasibility of the site, while we share with them information, given the current market conditions.”
The Portland Housing Bureau has their own parcels and will be going through their own process of securing funding and development partners.
Unlike the Housing Bureau, Prosper Portland says it doesn’t require a specific program or type of building. A developer could build market rate housing, mixed use residential-office, or mixed-use hospitality. “It needs to be compliant with the master plan, in terms of urban design and density and those sorts of things,” she said.
Related has projects from Hudson Yards in Manhattan to the luxury apartments of the Grand Gehry in Los Angeles, to Brent Cross Town in London. Related has a small office in Portland and has been doing some affordable housing work. They are partnering with Melvin Mark.
Our streets
The site goes from Lovejoy to Hoyt Streets, and Broadway to Northwest Ninth. Portland Parks Bureau is starting its design of the park on the site, and the Park Block to the South next to PNCA.
According to Harpole, the building with the small post office, and the parking structure, will remain for now, but the main building will be “done to grade” or levelled by the end of the 2023.
With its high water table and its history as a rail yard, development in the Pearl near the Willamette River can be costly.
Harpole said “hotspot soils remediation” in the northwest corner and in the driveway have already taken place, in 2020. The work consists of capping the soil and building foundations on top.
Harpole said she doesn’t know what Related/Mark might build, they are just exploring the market. She does know that the timeline calls for new infrastructure.
“As soon as the building is down, the public streets and utilities can come through the site. At that point, you have parcels that can be serviced and made accessible for development. This has always been the plan, to take a couple of years to make the site development ready. That work is underway.”