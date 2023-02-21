It’s been said that “nothing lasts forever” and it’s true. So when is it time to retire your American flag? The U.S. Flag Code states, “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”
Basically, that means when the fly end can no longer be repaired and is too tattered to fly. You can also bury your flag. With either retirement, the flag should be folded in the ceremonial triangle (Elmer’s can show you how). During retirement, handle the flag with care, making sure it doesn’t touch the ground. Be respectful while the flag is burning, some people recite the Pledge of Allegiance or sing the national anthem.
Remember, the American flag represents those who fought and sacrificed their lives for our rights and freedoms. It is so highly regarded that Congress amended the Flag Code in 1976 to include the statement that the U.S. flag is a living entity and, as such, has all the rights thereof, including the right to exist and expire with dignity.
Did you know you can also recycle your flag? Simply write “recycle” on the header of the flag before taking it to your local Scouts BSA troop. The nylon will be reused to make new American flags. Many local VFW, American Legion, and fire departments will also accept an American flag for donation.
At Elmer’s Flag and Banner, we can repair your flag’s fly end or help you find your new flag. Stop by today!