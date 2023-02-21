It’s been said that “nothing lasts forever” and it’s true. So when is it time to retire your American flag? The U.S. Flag Code states, “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”

Basically, that means when the fly end can no longer be repaired and is too tattered to fly. You can also bury your flag. With either retirement, the flag should be folded in the ceremonial triangle (Elmer’s can show you how). During retirement, handle the flag with care, making sure it doesn’t touch the ground. Be respectful while the flag is burning, some people recite the Pledge of Allegiance or sing the national anthem.

Elmer’s Flag & Banner, Kites Too!

1332 NE Broadway, Portland, OR 97232

(503) 282-1214

https://elmersflag.com/

Tags

Recommended for you