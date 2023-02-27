A judge has refused Mercy Corps’ motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed against the international relief charity by the daughter of its co-founder.

Tania Culver Humphrey said that her father, Ellsworth Culver, sexually abused her for years, and that Mercy Corps leaders were informed of the abuse but allowed Culver to remain in his role at the nonprofit.

Anna Del Savio is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

