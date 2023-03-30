Legislature should support Alzheimer's treatments
This past week I attended the Alzheimer’s Impact Movement (AIM) Advocacy Forum with my fellow Alzheimer’s advocates from across the country. On Monday, we rallied outside the White House to call for a reversal of the Administration’s decision to deny people living with Alzheimer’s access to FDA-approved drugs. On Tuesday, we met with Oregon’s Congressional delegation, and I shared the impact of Alzheimer’s and dementia in Oregon and what they can do to support those most impacted.
Specifically, I asked Senator Merkley to urge the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to fully cover FDA-approved drugs for the treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease. Every day without access to these approved drugs, more than 2,000 people transition to a more advanced stage of Alzheimer’s where they are no longer eligible for this treatment. CMS is currently blocking access and that must change. Medicare has always covered FDA-approved treatments for those living with other conditions like cancer, heart disease and HIV/AIDS. For CMS to treat those with Alzheimer’s disease differently than those with other diseases is unprecedented and unacceptable.
We also asked Senator Merkley to support a $321 million increase in Alzheimer’s disease research funding, to continue making progress towards our ultimate goal — a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. Alzheimer’s is one of the most expensive diseases in America, more than heart disease and cancer. This year, caring for Alzheimer’s Disease will cost the U.S. and estimated $345 billion — and two-thirds of this cost will be covered by Medicare and Medicaid programs. To avoid these costs, more funding is needed for research.
I always appreciate the opportunity to meet with our elected officials, and appreciate their time and consideration. We must all stand up to support the more than 69,000 Oregonians with Alzheimer’s and other dementia. I ask that others also reach out to their representatives on alzimpact.org
Amy Schmidt is a resident of Sellwood in southeast Portland.
Legislature should tackle gun violence against children
The blood of all the children killed by gun violence is on the doorstep of all Republicans. This party’s failure to recognize that the proliferation of guns is the cause of the children’s bloodshed.
Kai Lee is a resident of Portland.
Legislature should not fund Interstate Bridge Replacement
The Oregon legislature should refuse to fund the IBR until there is an approved, more cost effective design that reduces traffic congestion.
Currently there is only a “conceptual design” for the Interstate Bridge Replacement (IBR). It is another “bridge too low” with 116 feet of clearance for marine traffic. The Coast Guard demands 178 feet, which is currently provided when the bridge is open. They prefer “unlimited” clearance.
The federal government recently ordered Greg Johnson’s WSP-led team to hit the pause button and consider a moveable span. Vancouver Mayor Pro Tem Ty Stober called for the IBR to focus on a tunnel, which would “reconnect downtown Vancouver to Fort Vancouver and open the skyline.”
Oregon has more pressing needs for scarce transportation dollars. ODOT has a $1 billion funding shortfall for the I-5 Rose Quarter project and $400 million for the I-205 Abernethy Bridge. They need $125 million for the Hood River bridge over the Columbia, plus $550 million for the I-5 Wilsonville Boone Bridge replacement.
That’s over $2 billion in current “needs” even before considering another $1 billion or more for the IBR. The IBR funding plan also has a $1 billion funding need to cover the $2 billion transit component cost.
The IP-4 “Vote Before Tolls” initiative is now collecting signatures. If it becomes law, ODOT will likely have even less money for transportation projects. People don’t want to pay twice to drive on roads they've already paid for.
In late November, the IBR created a study of numerous options, only recently revealed by Portland economist Joe Cortright. The “mid level bridge” the IBR is proposing would only cost $500 million. This begs the question, why are we talking about a $7.5 billion proposal which requires tolls, and $1 billion from the Oregon legislature?
The IBR indicates a lift span like the present bridge would cost $930 million. A bascule bridge (like the Burnside or Morrison bridges) would cost $980 million. An immersed tube tunnel would cost $3 billion.
The biggest cost item of the “preferred alternative” Johnson’s team is pushing is a 3-mile MAX extension into Vancouver for $2 billion. There’s a maze of interchanges at Marine Drive and a separate bridge to Hayden Island for $1.6 billion and Washington interchanges for $1.5 billion.
Why should all other Oregonians be on the hook for this $7.5 billion “virtual design” boondoggle? At least in the $5.3 billion HB2017 transportation package, everybody got something for their community.
In this instance, travel times will double by 2045, taking an hour from north Vancouver to the Fremont Bridge. Fully half of rush hour vehicles will be stuck going zero to 20 mph eliminating any greenhouse gas reductions. There’s no value for freight haulers or people commuting to work.
The Yellow Line MAX light rail is near the bottom in terms of TriMet ridership. The $2 billion MAX extension could take at most 1,000 people an hour off the roads, if they chose to ride it from Vancouver. But then there would be no room for north Portland residents.
Replacing a 3-lane bridge with another 3-lane bridge for $7.5 billion makes no economic sense. People want to save time and reduce traffic congestion. Oregon has better use for their scarce transportation dollars.
John Ley is a resident of Vancouver, Washington.