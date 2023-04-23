There’s no excuse for the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V — except the guilty pleasure of driving perhaps the most extreme motor vehicle the Biden Administration wants to ban.
The Escalade-V is the high performance version of the largest SUV offered by Cadillac, General Motors’ luxury division. It is not only the company’s top-of-the-line model, but completely over-the-top. The standard normally-aspirated 6.2-liter V8 has been replaced with a supercharged version closely related to the most powerful one available in the Chevy Corvette. It produces a whopping 668 horsepower and 653 foot-pounds of torque, channeled through a quick-shifting 10-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels as needed.
The Escalade-V comes standard with an exhaust that snarls even when driven gently, but barks and crackles when the V button on the console is pressed, activating the vehicle’s highest dynamic settings. Using the launch mode — which involves mashing both pedals to the floor before lifting off the brake — the beast rockets from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 4.3 seconds, according to Car & Driver magazine.
That’s amazing for something about as aerodynamic as a brick. Since it was first introduced, the Escalade has always been about making the biggest statement possible, and that means a blunt front end and a squared-off rear end. If anything, the 2023 model is the boxiest ever.
All that power needs suspension and brake upgrades to keep everything under control, and Cadillac is happy to oblige. The Escalade-V comes equipped with an air-ride adaptive suspension with magnetic control that improves overall handling and six-piston fade-free Brembo brakes, although it still takes 178 feet to completely stop from 70 miles per hour.
Of course, as Cadillac’s flagship model, the three-row Escalade-V comes standard with almost all luxury and technology options, including a sumptuous leather interior, a 16.9-inch infotainment screen, captain’s chairs for the second row, and dynamite AKG 36-speaker stereo system and much more. My test model also came with the optional Super Cruise hands-free driving assist system, which takes control of the steering, brakes and accelerator on certain divided highways.
All of this size, weight and power pays extra dividends when driving in stormy weather. I took the Escalade-V from Portland to Olympia and back in mid-April to participate in Mudfest 2023, the annual competition staged by the Northwest Automotive Press Association that tests SUVs, pickups and extreme capability vehicles. It rained heavily most of the time both ways. In previous years, I’ve driven much smaller vehicles, which can be a little scary when stuck behinds semi-trucks throwing up sheets of water — or trying to pass them. The Cadillac made quick and easy work out of the trip. It is so tall — over 6 feet — that I could easily see around even the largest trucks when needing to pass them, and could do so quickly. It never once felt even the slightest bit unstable.
The downside, of course, is that I only got 14 miles per gallon in a week of daily driving. But if you can buy any version of the Escalade, you can afford the gas. The least expensive version starts at around $82,690. My tester exceeded $154,000, although some 2023 models are currently listed on eBay for more than $200,000.
Cadillac introduced the V series in 2003 when it began producing sportier and more sharply styled cars and SUVs to compete against the European manufacturers. Like AMG at Mercedes, the V designates a series of available upgrades that improve performance on certain models, including more powerful engines, firmer suspensions, and bigger brakes. The first model, the 2004 CTS-V, was an unqualified hit, making Cadillac a force to be reckoned with. The 2023 Escalade-V is the first time Cadillac has produced a V version of its largest vehicle. Current other models include the midsize CT5-V sedan, which features the same engine as the Escalade-V, and the compact CT-4 Blackwing sedan, which comes with 472 horsepower twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter V6.
The Escalade is not the only large SUV produced by an American manufacturer. It is based on the Chevy Suburban, which offers three engine choices. Jeep recently reintroduced the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer as similar sized vehicles. Ford offers the Expedition and Lincoln offers the Navigator, which is based on it. None have genuine high-performance versions, however. The only real competitors are the 2023 BMW Alpina XB7 and the 2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLS63, which are slightly less powerful.
Potential buyers should be prepared for the constant exhaust noise, which sounds like an angry pack of bees at low speeds and builds to NASCAR levels under heavy acceleration. Personally it reminded me of growing up in Southern Oregon, where I learned about cars from back yard mechanics. The first step to improving performance was always replacing the stock exhaust and muffle with straighter pipes and a low restriction “glass pack” muffler to improve flow. Nowadays custom exhaust systems with more efficient catalytic converters are available for those of us who must meet emission standards to re-register our vehicles.
How long Cadillac will be able to continue producing the Escalade-V is a question. The Biden Administration has promised to restrict vehicle emissions in coming years to the point that only all-electric vehicles can be sold. At Mudfest I learned that Jeep is already phasing the legendary Hemi V8 engines out of its lineup, although the replacement twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight six in the 2023 Wagoneer Series II 4X4 still produced an impressive 510 horsepower and 500 foot-pounds of torque.
So if you’ve got the money and enjoy the thrill of a large, powerful and loud performance vehicle, track down a 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V before they’re all gone. The time seems to be coming when new ones they won’t be available at any price.
