There’s no excuse for the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V — except the guilty pleasure of driving perhaps the most extreme motor vehicle the Biden Administration wants to ban.

The Escalade-V is the high performance version of the largest SUV offered by Cadillac, General Motors’ luxury division. It is not only the company’s top-of-the-line model, but completely over-the-top. The standard normally-aspirated 6.2-liter V8 has been replaced with a supercharged version closely related to the most powerful one available in the Chevy Corvette. It produces a whopping 668 horsepower and 653 foot-pounds of torque, channeled through a quick-shifting 10-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels as needed.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Locations

“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities. Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”

Recommended for you