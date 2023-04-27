When it comes to midsize SUVs, the three-row, seven-passenger options seem to get all the attention. But among the best-selling midsize options are several two-row vehicles that offer more space, better performance, and a generally premium experience. Vehicles in this category include the best-selling Jeep Grand Cherokee, Ford Edge, Toyota Venza, Nissan Murano, and the Chevrolet Blazer.
In general, these vehicles are all aimed at the heart of the new-car marketplace, which is adults over 50 years of age. At that phase of life, it’s likely that at least some of the kids are grown up, so they don’t really need a bigger SUV, and they’d probably enjoy some additional leg and elbow room. That’s what makes the Blazer such a compelling option compared to the three-row Chevrolet Traverse, or the even larger Tahoe and Suburban.
With the Blazer, you get a more compact vehicle that offers more interior space. You can get a 3.6-liter V6 engine with a 9-speed automatic for commanding performance, and of course there’s all-wheel drive for the winter months. The Blazer is capable of some off-pavement driving, but that’s not its purpose. This SUV is designed to deliver a comfortable, sporty, daily use experience.
Because the Blazer does not have to make room for a third row, both the front and back seats offer plenty of space. All the compromises that you have to make to wedge that cramped third seat in the cargo area go away. Chevrolet accentuates that with an interior that is modern, comfortable, and oriented towards a mature owner.
The Blazer is a no-nonsense vehicle, but depending on the trim level, you will have leather touch surfaces, heated steering wheel, and wireless phone charging. The Blazer interior is well thought out, roomy, and easy to live with.
Like all automakers, Chevrolet has a whole package of driver assistance and safety features. Standard equipment on the Blazer includes automatic braking, lane keeping, automatic headlights, and a following distance indicator. 360-degree HD cameras, adaptive cruise control, rear camera mirror and other advanced features are available in an option package.
A 10-inch infotainment touchscreen is standard on all trims. Higher trim levels include a wireless phone charging pad. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard. Chevrolet’s Infotainment 3 system is generally easy to use, and in the upper trims comes with GPS Navigation.
On the road, the Blazer really surprised me. I remembered that I wasn’t all that impressed with the Blazer at its launch back in 2019. It was nice enough, but would it really compete with the Grand Cherokee? The answer now is a resounding yes, with the sole caveat that if you want to go off-road, the Jeep is probably still the right choice.
The Blazer feels stable and solid on the road, and it’s easy to get along with. This vehicle would be a fantastic choice as a year-round commuter vehicle or for a long-distance road trip. If there are just two people in your everyday family, the Blazer can easily be your only vehicle.
Chevrolet offers the Blazer in 4 trim levels. The base 2LT starts at $36,495 with front-drive, or $39,195 with AWD. If you want that V6, you have to bump up one level to 3LT and pay a little more at $41,195 for FWD, or $43,895 with AWD. At that point, you might as well go with the sporty RS trim that we tested.
Our test Blazer came out at $50,865, which is a healthy price but you also get a lot for your money. When you compare to the direct competitors, the Blazer is right in the big part of the bell curve on price, and substantially less than the premium brands with the same features.