When it comes to midsize SUVs, the three-row, seven-passenger options seem to get all the attention. But among the best-selling midsize options are several two-row vehicles that offer more space, better performance, and a generally premium experience. Vehicles in this category include the best-selling Jeep Grand Cherokee, Ford Edge, Toyota Venza, Nissan Murano, and the Chevrolet Blazer.

In general, these vehicles are all aimed at the heart of the new-car marketplace, which is adults over 50 years of age. At that phase of life, it’s likely that at least some of the kids are grown up, so they don’t really need a bigger SUV, and they’d probably enjoy some additional leg and elbow room. That’s what makes the Blazer such a compelling option compared to the three-row Chevrolet Traverse, or the even larger Tahoe and Suburban.