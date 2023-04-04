The 2023 Honda Accord is available with a 2.0-liter hybrid engine with two electric motors and a lithium battery pack that produces 204 horsepower, 247 foot pounds of torque, and is EPA rated at up to 51 miles per gallon.
The all-new 2023 Honda Accord has been completely restyled and is available with a 1.5-liter gas engine or 2.0-liter hybrid engine that is more powerful and gets even better mileage.
Contributed photo: Honda of America
The 11th generation Honda Accord is the sleekest and most refined yet.
Courtesy photo: Honda of America
The interior of the all-new 2023 Honda Accord is room and sophisticated. It can be outfitted with practically all advanced automotive technologies.
Courtesy photo: Honda of America
The 2023 Honda Accord comes standard 10.2-inch digital gauge display. The hybrid versions feature information related to the hybrid engine.
Courtesy photo: Honda of America
The 2023 Honda Accord offers an available, largest-ever 12.3-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Courtesy photo: Honda of America
The Honda Accord has always been among the best selling vehicles in class, which has grown over 10 generations from the affordable compact to the affordable midsize car category. Sales have long been boosted by their practical designs, reliability, excellent fuel economy, value-packed pricing, standard and available advanced technologies, and — most recently — attractive styling. But even Honda loyalists could not have been prepared for all the advances in the completely redesigned 2023 model, especially the hybrid versions. They drives and feels much more like an expensive European sedan while still delivering all the benefits of the previous editions and then some.
Honda has been upgrading its lineup to rave automotive reviews. The new compact Civic has replaced the boy racer styling with a much more mature look, both inside and outside. The youth-oriented, large subcompact HR-V crossover is now a more mature, rugged looking SUV with available all-wheel-drive. The compact CR-V crossover has also grown up, including the hybrid all-wheel-drive version that delivers great mileage and superior traction in wet Pacific Northwest conditions.
But the 2023 Accord is in a class of its own. It looks more like a upscale Genesis than an affordable family car, especially the wrap around tail light under the integrated rear spoiler. The interior is much roomier, thanks to a larger cabin and a redesign of the dash that opens up more space under it. The full leather interiors in the upper trim levels are so close to genuine luxury levels, it’s hard to understand why anyone would pay more for a premium sedan.
But it is the performance of the hybrid versions that seals the deal. The base turbocharged 1.5-liter gas engine is reasonable for day-to-day driving and delivers decent mileage. But the redesigned 2.0-liter hybrid powertrain is much more powerful and much more economical. Honda didn't merely add an electric motor and battery pack to share duties with an existing gas engine. Instead, it installed two electric motors and a battery pack, and dedicated the gas engine to mostly driving a generator. And the two-motor unit has been reconfigured this year for even better performance.
Honda’s hybrid system also does away with any convention transmission, employing a direct drive system the company calls Electric Continuously Variable Transmission, or eCVT for short. It is as smooth and responsive as the direct drive units as just about any EV on the market. The result contributes to a fluid and quiet ride that no other hybrid on the market can match.
Honda dropped the more powerful optional 2.0-liter gas engine this year. It really isn’t necessary. For those who want more performance than the 1.5 delivers, the hybrid engine produces 55 more foot pounds of torque (192 vs. 247). But the least expensive Sport Hybrid only costs about $2,300 more than the most expensive gas-only version. The fuel savings will easily pay that off within just a few years. In fact, Honda believes that hybrid versions will account for 50% of all 2023 Accord sales.
Like the Civic, HR-V and CR-V, the all-new Accord is clearly more sophisticated than the previous generation, which is hard to believe because it was already so refined. Much of the credit goes to the redesigned interior, which, like the other three vehicles, incorporates a honeycomb-pattern dash trim that stretches across most of the dash and hides the air vents. Honda has also replaced the toggle switch transmission shifter with a convention stick, which I personally prefer – especially when shifting into the faster-driving Sport mode.
The 2023 Accord is also keeping up in the race to provide the most advanced technologies in affordable cars. It offers a new standard 10.2-inch digital gauge display and an available, largest-ever 12.3-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. High-end Touring trims come with a wireless smartphone charging pad, a 6.0-inch head-up display, a 12-speaker Bose stereo system, and built-in Google features, including Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play.
All Accords also come standard with a driver-assistance tech package called Honda Sensing. It includes such basics as automated emergency braking and lane-departure warning, in addition to convenience functions such as adaptive cruise control and traffic sign recognition.
Recent Accords have always offered a lot of interior space for a midsize car, but the 2023 version is the roomiest yet. It has a class-leading passenger volume of 105.7 cubic feet, including 40.8 inches of rear seat legroom. The trunk also offers a class-leading 16.7 feet of cargo space.
The Accord has been America’s bestselling car over the last 50 years and the all-new 2023 version promises to continue that trend. Like its predecessors, it has already won a Car nd Driver 10Best award, in recognition of what the automotive magazine calls its “stunning overall competence.” Smart shoppers are likely to agree, especially after test driving the remarkable hybrid version that is EPA rated at up to 51 miles per gallon in the city and 44 on the highway, but which starts at just around $33,000.
2023 Honda Accord
Base price: $28,390 (LX 1.5)
Price as tested: $38,985 (Hybrid Touring)
Style: Midsize sedan
Engines: Turbocharged 1.5-liter 4 (192 hp, 192 lbs-ft); (2.0 inline 4, two electric motors and lithium battery pack (204 hp, 247 lbs-ft)
Transmissions: Continuously Variable Transmission (1.5); eCVT direct drive (Hybrid)
EPA fuel economy: 29/37 (1.5); 46/41 to 51/44 (Hybrid)
