The Honda Accord has always been among the best selling vehicles in class, which has grown over 10 generations from the affordable compact to the affordable midsize car category. Sales have long been boosted by their practical designs, reliability, excellent fuel economy, value-packed pricing, standard and available advanced technologies, and — most recently — attractive styling. But even Honda loyalists could not have been prepared for all the advances in the completely redesigned 2023 model, especially the hybrid versions. They drives and feels much more like an expensive European sedan while still delivering all the benefits of the previous editions and then some.

Honda has been upgrading its lineup to rave automotive reviews. The new compact Civic has replaced the boy racer styling with a much more mature look, both inside and outside. The youth-oriented, large subcompact HR-V crossover is now a more mature, rugged looking SUV with available all-wheel-drive. The compact CR-V crossover has also grown up, including the hybrid all-wheel-drive version that delivers great mileage and superior traction in wet Pacific Northwest conditions.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities. Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”

Recommended for you