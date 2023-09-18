At a time when even economy cars come with large display screens, Infiniti is still using its idiosyncratic twin screen setup with an 8-inch screen on top and a 7-inch screen down lower on the stack. All necessary information is still available, however.
All trim levels of the fun-to-drive 2023 Infiniti QX55 are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine with variable compression technology that produces 268 horsepower.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurchmeide
The 2023 Infiniti QX55 comes standard with all-wheel-drive that improves traction in wet climates like the Pacific Northwest.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
The 2023 Infiniti QX55 is the rare fastback crosser SUV that does not compromise rear seat or cargo space.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
The front bucket seats in the 2023 QX55 are both well bolstered for spirited driving and comfortable enough for long trips.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
The fastback design of the 2023 Infiniti QX55 does not compromise the headroom in the back seats.
PMG photo: Infiniti QX55
There's plenty of cargo space in the fastback Infiniti QX55 compact crossover SUV.
In the premium crossover SUV market, it’s sometimes hard to tell one brand from another. That’s really not a problem with Infiniti, however. Every Infiniti product is gifted with sports car DNA from its parent company, Nissan, and the engineers and designers never try to hide it. That makes every Infiniti a standout on the street as well as an engaging driver’s machine, and at the same time a technology showcase.
The compact Infiniti QX55 crossover is in its second year on the market, and it’s already a favorite. That was easy to predict because the QX55 harks back to one of the original crossovers: the groundbreaking Infiniti FX that pioneered the round-back coupe-profile in SUVs 20 years ago. But while the QX55 has a great ancestor, this SUV is also notable for the modern technology it brings to the market.