In the premium crossover SUV market, it’s sometimes hard to tell one brand from another. That’s really not a problem with Infiniti, however. Every Infiniti product is gifted with sports car DNA from its parent company, Nissan, and the engineers and designers never try to hide it. That makes every Infiniti a standout on the street as well as an engaging driver’s machine, and at the same time a technology showcase.

The compact Infiniti QX55 crossover is in its second year on the market, and it’s already a favorite. That was easy to predict because the QX55 harks back to one of the original crossovers: the groundbreaking Infiniti FX that pioneered the round-back coupe-profile in SUVs 20 years ago. But while the QX55 has a great ancestor, this SUV is also notable for the modern technology it brings to the market.