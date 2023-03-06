The 2023 Kia Niro EV interior is appropriately futuristic and high-tech. As a family vehicle, it comes with Kia’s Drive Wise package, including 20 standard collision avoidance and other safety features.
The 2023 Kia Niro comes in three fuel-saving versions – hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric with 253 miles of range.
Although it looks like a crossover, the 2023 Kia Niro is closer to a small wagon and is not available with all-wheel-drive.
In the front, the higher-end Wave trim level of the 2023 Kia Niro offers heated and ventilated seats, and a heated steering wheel.
The rear seats of the 2023 Kia Niro offer a surprising amount of room for such a small vehicle.
The battery pack does not take up any room in the cargo area of the 2023 Kia Niro.
The Kia Niro is one of the most versatile small cars on the market today. Available as a hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or pure battery electric vehicle, you can choose the level of electrification and fuel savings that works for you. The hybrid is effortless, and self-charges, while the plug-in hybrid offers the chance to do most of your driving on electricity while still keeping the gas engine as a backup. The hybrid is the least expensive option, while the plug-in costs a bit more.
At the top of the spectrum, there’s the Niro EV, which offers 253 miles of range in a state-of-the-art electric platform. We spent a week driving the EV, and it’s easier to live with than you might think. But you’ll pay $40,000 to $45,000 for it. Note that because it is made in Korea, the Niro EV is not eligible for Federal tax credit at this time, but it is eligible for Oregon state tax credits. Talk to the Kia dealer and your tax professional to be sure you qualify.
The Niro EV is classed by the EPA as a “small station wagon” but most people would call it a crossover SUV. It’s got four doors and a liftgate hatch at the back, plus plenty of room for a compact car. The Niro EV interior is appropriately futuristic and high-tech. In front, the higher-end Wave trim offers heated and ventilated seats, and a heated steering wheel. The back seat is spacious, with plenty of leg room for adults.
On the dash, you get a single pane of glass with the driver information display and a large 10.25-inch center touchscreen display. Android and Apple phone support, as well as both Alexa and Google Assistant support are all included, as is wireless device charging. Wave trim includes a Harman Kardon audio system and a head-up display.
Kia achieved a good balance of power, driving range, and cost for the Niro EV. The Niro comes with a single motor and front-wheel drive. The battery pack offers good range at 253 miles on a full charge, and DC fast charging capability is standard. The Niro EV can go from 10-85% charge in 43 minutes on an 85kW DC fast charger. That’s a good timeframe for a sit-down lunch or a weekly shop at the grocery store.
When it comes to performance, the Niro EV’s 201 horsepower and 188 lb-ft of torque may not sound impressive compared to other options. Although the car’s 7-second 0-60 time is not the breathtaking 3 seconds of some crazy powerful EVs, the Niro has more speed available than most people will use in regular driving.
As a family vehicle, the Niro EV comes with Kia’s Drive Wise package, including 20 standard collision avoidance and other safety features. That means standard blind spot assist, emergency braking, rear cross traffic assist, lane keeping, highway driving assist, and navigation-based smart cruise control that even works in stop & go traffic. Front and rear parking assist is part of the Wave trim package.
On the road, the Niro EV is everything you expect from Kia. It’s a high-quality, low-stress driving experience. As mentioned, there’s plenty of power for most drivers, but the biggest thing you’ll notice is the ease and well-designed experience that Kia delivers to its passengers. The Niro EV is a car you’ll enjoy owning.
When it comes to options, there are very few choices to make. The Niro EV is available in the Wind trim for $39,550, and the upgraded Wave trim for $44,550. There’s so much included in the Wave trim that you should really buy the upgrade if you’re already spending the money on the all-electric drivetrain.
If you’re thinking of moving past gasoline and getting an EV this year, the Kia Niro EV is a great choice and should absolutely be at the top of your test drive list.