The all-new 2023 Kia Sportage compact crossover SUV is offered with three engine choices and optional all-wheel-drive. The Hybrid version shown here produced 227 horsepower and gets an EPA rated 36 miles per gallon.
The interior of the all-new 2023 Kia Sportage features a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation included as standard equipment on the SX-Prestige trim, along with a wireless device charging pad.
The all-new 2023 Kia Sportage is a compact crossover SUV you can drive to work every day and take up to the mountain on weekends.
The all-new 2023 Kia Sportagecan tow up to 2,000 pounds, so a boat, ATV, or small camper are well within the compact crossover SUV’s capability.
The front seats of the all-new 2023 Kia Sportage the SX-Prestige are both heated and ventilated for perfect comfort.
The rear seats in the all-new 2023 Kia Sportage are roomy enough for two adults.
There is ample cargo space under the hatch in the all-new 2023 Kia Sportage.
There’s a good reason that compact SUVs are the best-selling segment in the automotive marketplace right now. They’re spacious while still being small enough to get around on Portland streets, they’re useful in every season whether your weekend activity is camping, skiing, or windsurfing, and best of all, they’re still reasonably affordable.
One of the longtime players in the compact SUV market is the Kia Sportage. The Sportage was first unveiled 30 years ago as a 1995 model. Like all of the first-generation Kias, the Sportage was kind of a funky Asian-market vehicle, but it held on until the 2002 model year. The second generation was designed more for the American market and the Sportage became popular as an affordable SUV that was fun to drive and reasonably capable off-road. The third and fourth generations were very much designed for US buyers, and the Sportage is now a mainstay of Kia’s sales and of the economy crossover market. Kia gets highest marks for quality and the design is up to the minute. The last generation Sportage sold 125,245 units last year.
The 2023 Kia Sportage offers a full suite of current technology and safety, earning this SUV a Top Safety Pick rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
The Sportage that we tested is the high-trim SX Prestige Hybrid. This model comes with a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine with a hybrid electric motor. The whole system is rated at 227 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, and returns 38 MPG in both city and highway driving. Power is passed to all four wheels through a 6-speed automatic transmission, though you can save some money if you opt for a front-wheel drive model. With modern stability and traction controls, you’re not giving up much winter driving capability by going front-drive.
Inside, you’ll find out why the top trim levels of the Sportage are highly regarded. There’s a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation included as standard equipment on the SX-Prestige trim, along with a wireless device charging pad. The audio system is a 12-speaker Harman Kardon unit and the front seats are both heated and ventilated for perfect comfort.
Kia also outfits the Sportage with the Kia Drivewise driver assistance package. That includes a full set of collision mitigation and lane-keeping features, plus parking distance and blind spot monitoring, and a nifty blind spot camera view that comes up on the dash when you activate the turn signal. With the side cameras already in place, you get 360-degree camera coverage when backing up. You also get full adaptive cruise control. Honestly, with all this tech, there’s not a lot to differentiate the Sportage from many luxury brand SUVs.
On the road, the Sportage is solid, quiet, and comfortable. It’s got plenty of power for normal driving, and you can make a pass on a short passing lane if you need to. The Sportage handles well in curves, and generally gives you confidence. This is an SUV you can drive to work every day and then take anywhere on the weekends. You can tow up to 2,000 pounds, so a boat, ATV, or small camper are well within the SUV’s capability.
To buy a Sportage Hybrid, pricing starts at $27,490 for the base LX trim with front-drive, or $29,290 for the LX with AWD. The mid-grade EX trim costs $31,190, and the top SX-Prestige trim starts at $36,190. Our test vehicle had a little extra for a premium paint color and floor mats, and every Sportage has a $1,215 destination charge. You can save a little bit of money by going with the all-gas powered Sportage starting at $26,290, but you’ll lose out on fuel economy and engine power alike. There’s also a plug-in hybrid that’s more expensive if you want more electric driving.
Assuming you buy the Sportage Hybrid, the decision to make is between EX and the SX-Prestige. If you want the great stereo and navigation and ventilated seats, those are available, but if you’d rather save some money, the mid-trim EX or the base LX are also perfectly good choices. The best thing to do is visit the Kia dealer and compare for yourself. Regardless of which Sportage you buy, you’ll get Kia’s 10-year, 100,000-mile warranty, so you know you can keep your new Sportage for a long time.