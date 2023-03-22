There’s a good reason that compact SUVs are the best-selling segment in the automotive marketplace right now. They’re spacious while still being small enough to get around on Portland streets, they’re useful in every season whether your weekend activity is camping, skiing, or windsurfing, and best of all, they’re still reasonably affordable.

One of the longtime players in the compact SUV market is the Kia Sportage. The Sportage was first unveiled 30 years ago as a 1995 model. Like all of the first-generation Kias, the Sportage was kind of a funky Asian-market vehicle, but it held on until the 2002 model year. The second generation was designed more for the American market and the Sportage became popular as an affordable SUV that was fun to drive and reasonably capable off-road. The third and fourth generations were very much designed for US buyers, and the Sportage is now a mainstay of Kia’s sales and of the economy crossover market. Kia gets highest marks for quality and the design is up to the minute. The last generation Sportage sold 125,245 units last year.