The 2023 Mazda Miata comes standard with a 181-horsepower 2.0-liter four cylinder and and the choice of a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. Although the interior design is simple, it can be ordered with almost every available advance automotive technology.
The 2023 Mazda Miata is the most dramatically styled yet, but it is still the same small back-to-basics sports car that has been around for more than 30 years.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
The 2023 Mazda Miata is available with a traditional folding cloth convertible top or mechanical retracting roof, both of which allow no-fuss open air motoring.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
The 2023 Mazda Miata comes standard with a 181-horsepower 2.0-liter four cylinder and and the choice of a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. Although the interior design is simple, it can be ordered with almost every available advance automotive technology.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
The classically basic 2023 Mazda Miata sports car is available with heated leather front bucket seats.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
Like any real sports car, the 2023 Mazda Miata has a small trunk, but it's big enough for weekend getaways.
It seems odd to realize that Mazda has been making the Miata for a third of a century. That’s a tremendous production run by any estimation. What’s also remarkable is how little the Miata has changed in that time. There have been four generations, with four body styles, but the differences are mostly cosmetic. The Miata is still a small-displacement, low-power, momentum sports car in the classic form. The engine’s in the front, the drive wheels are in the back, and the top folds down in the blink of an eye.
The 2023 Miata still uses a 2.0-liter double-overhead cam engine. There’s no hybrid system or turbocharger in the mix, so you get 181 honest horsepower and 151 lb-ft of torque. That’s quite modest these days, but it’s enough to get the lightweight 2,341-pound Miata up to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds. You can get the Miata with your choice of a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission, and both options yield about the same performance, if not the same level of driving engagement.