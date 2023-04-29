The 2023 MINI Electric Hardtop 2 Door is a genuine descendant of the original English Mini that first revolutionized small car design and driving in 1959. That is the best reason to consider buying one. Transitioning to all-electric driving, bit so much.

The EPA estimates the MINI EV can only go 114 miles on a full charge of electricity, second lowest only to the 2023 Mazda CX-30, which is estimated at a mere 100. Sure, you can argue that both are adequate for daily in-town driving, but several current EVs offer a lot more range for a lot less money.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

