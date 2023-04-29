The 2023 MINI Electric Hardtop 2 Door is a genuine descendant of the original English Mini that first revolutionized small car design and driving in 1959. That is the best reason to consider buying one. Transitioning to all-electric driving, bit so much.
The EPA estimates the MINI EV can only go 114 miles on a full charge of electricity, second lowest only to the 2023 Mazda CX-30, which is estimated at a mere 100. Sure, you can argue that both are adequate for daily in-town driving, but several current EVs offer a lot more range for a lot less money.
I hate saying that because, like its gas-powered siblings, the MINI EV is great fun. It retains all the oddball but endearing styling cues of the other models, included the bulbous body, protruding headlights, outdated control switches, and the large round display in the center of the dash that once featured an oversized speedometer, of all things.
But more than that, it is a blast to drive. Although the EV version doesn’t offer as much horsepower and torque as some of the gas versions, like all EVs, the maximum torque comes on instantly, allowing it to scoot away from stop lights or easily merge into freeway traffic. The low center of gravity is enhanced by the battery pack under the floor, improving its go-kart like handling in corners. I missed the raspy exhaust of the John Works performance version, but still appreciated that it is one of the most distinctive and entertaining EVs on the market.
And yet.
When the Nissan Leaf, the first mass-production EV with an extensive dealer network, went on sale in America in 2010, it was a revelation. Although it only had an estimated 73 of range and looked incredibly dorky, early-adapters made sacrifices to jump on board, including foregoing long trips, carefully planning daily trips, and plugging in every time it came home.
But time marches on and battery technology has improved to the point where most EVs, like the far less expensive Chevy Bolt, get more than 250 miles on a full charge. Even the base redesigned Leaf is now estimated to get 149 miles on a full charge, with 226 available on upper trim levels. The CX-30 is reportedly only being produced to help Mazda meet California fleet mileage standards.
The problem with the MINI EV is that it is based on the gas-powered version. That limits the space to house the battery pack, reducing their size and range. The same thing happened with all of the other EVs based on gas-powered cars, including the Chevy Spark EV (82 miles), Fiat 500e (87 miles), Kia Soul EV (93 miles), and Mercedes Smart EQ ForTwo (53). None are currently on sale in the US anymore.
Perhaps the MINI EV is best viewed as a niche within a niche. All models are aimed at fans to begin with. The cramped back seats in the smallest models limit them to single or couples without children. Larger models are still very small, although all-wheel-drive is available that increases their appeal in wet climates with outdoor recreational opportunities, like the Pacific Northwest. Maybe the target market is MINI fans who want to go green but already own a gas-powered version for longer trips.
My test version was the Resolute Edition, a new look that features a dark Rebel Green paint job, bronze trim that replaces all of the chrome, and traditional Pepper White roof and mirror finishes, 17-inch Electric Collection spoke wheels, exclusive hood stripes and special interior trim. Although MINI said the package is intended to emphasize how green the EV version is, most of it is available on gas-powered versions, too. I thought it mostly just looked sportier.
A word about the range. Although the EPA estimates it as up to 114 miles, I never saw more than 91 miles on a full overnight charge. It has two regenerative braking setting that recharge the battery while driving, extending the ultimate distances. There are also two driving modes that increase range — Green and Green+ — that extend the range but limiting energy-draining features, like air-conditioning. I was able to run several relatively short errands without losing any miles of range, but I also plugged it back in at home every other day.
That’s less than half as often as my first test Nissan Leafs, which proves the 2023 MINI Electric Hardtop 2 Door has progressed well beyond the early days of EV technology. But, despite its appealing styling and entertaining driving dynamics, the limited range probably restricts its appeal to hardcore MINI fans.
2023 MINI Electric Hardtop 2 Door
Base price: $33,900
Price as tested: $38,750 (Resolute Edition - as tested)
Type: Subcompact two-door hatchback
Engine: 135 kW electric motor (181 hp, 199 lbs-ft)
“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities.
Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”