Regular readers know I was tremendously impressed with all the improvements made to the completely redesigned Mitsubishi Outlander compact crossover SUV last year. A week of test driving a nearly-identical 2023 model convinced me that my enthusiasm wasn’t just because the new version is so much better than the previous generation. After a year of driving a wide range of competitors, I am more convinced than ever that the new Outlander is capable of going head to head with the best of them — and winning.
I have always liked the Outlander, while admitting earlier versions were not as sophisticated as those from most competitors. They drove more than well enough, however, and were available with Mitsubishi’s excellent Super All-Wheel-Control all-wheel-drive system, which offered a range of modes for different weather and terrain conditions. A V6-equipped GT version was genuinely sporty. Newer version came standard with an admitted small third row of seats. The Outlander was also the first SUV to offer a plug-in hybrid option. And — aside from that model — it was almost always the least expensive compact crossover SUV, making it the value leader year after year.
Last year’s Outlander was a quantum leap forward in quality and refinement, with bolder exterior styling, a plusher interior, a more advanced infotainment system, and a nicer ride — all while still offering S-AWC. The aggressive front end with two large side mounted headlights takes a little getting used to, but it is an evolution of previous versions, and a great improvement over those criticized as looking like the Planters Mr. Peanut Mobile.
After dropping the PHEV version last year, Mitsubishi has brought it back for 2023 with a significant increase in range on a full charge — jumping from 24 to 38 miles on electricity alone before switching over to a traditional hybrid mode. That’s within spitting distance of the industry leading Toyota RAV4 Prime, which is rated at 42 miles of all-electric range.
Perhaps the only limitation is that Mitsubishi does not offer a turbocharged engine. I found the standard 2.5-liter four to be more than adequate under all circumstances, however. Its 181 horsepower is the same as those produced by the base engines in the Nissan Rogue and Subaru Forester. Although that doesn’t seem like much power these days, the eight-speed Continuously Variable Transmission makes full use of them. And the plug-in version with two electric motors produces a more impressive 248 combined horsepower.
Such improvements come at a price, however, and the current Outlander is not quite the value leader it once was. The 2023 version is offered in 12 trim levels, beginning with the base front-wheel-drive SE that starts at $29,315, and ending with the top-of-the-line 40th Anniversary Edition PHEV that begins at $51,350. The plug-in version starts at $41,190.
My tester was a lower range SEL model with options. The leather interior gave it a premium feel and the infotainment system was easily the best Mitsubishi has ever offered. It also came the newest version of the S-AWC system that features six drive modes controlled by a dial on the center console: Eco, Normal, Tarmac, Gravel, Snow and Mud. It also had a downhill descent mode and a manual mode with paddle shifters. It was priced at a very reasonable $39,865.
In a week of test driving, the 2023 Mitsubishi Outback SEL S-AWC was always comfortable and well-mannered, with a well-dampened ride that smoothed out the broken pavement in my neighborhood. The Mud drive mode worked well on the nearby poorly maintained hilly roads that make up my impromptu off-road test track, with the downhill descent mode working as intended. The infotainment system was easy to figure out and use, and I appreciated that the superb stereo system has traditional knobs for both volume and channel selection. And I hardly noticed the headlights after a few days.
The new Outlander is the vehicle that Mitsubishi has needed for years — a thoroughly modern affordable compact crossover SUV that competes against those from better known manufacturers without qualifications. It looks, drives and feels like the true equal of its competitors and deserves to be considered on its own considerable merits.
