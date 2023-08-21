Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda is right — governments should not be forcing people to buy all-electric vehicles, especially when there are such remarkable alternatives as the company’s own completely redesigned 2023 Prius Prime. For most owners, the compact hatchback can operate as an EV the majority of the time, but switch over to fuel-saving traditional hybrid mode on long trips so range anxiety is never a concern.

As everyone interested in cars should know, the original Prius was the first mass-produced hybrid that combined a small gas engine, an electric motor, and a battery pack that recharged while driving to deliver around 50 miles per gallon. The Prime version is a plug-in version that adds another battery that can be recharged with a cord and provide around 40 miles of all-electric driving before the Prius switches over to its conventional hybrid mode.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.