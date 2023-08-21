The stunning 2023 Toyota Prius is available as a plug-in hybrid called Prime that can go around 40 miles on a full charge before switching over to its traditional gas-electric mode that delivers around 50 miles per gallon.
Courtesy photo: Toyota
The completely redesigned 2023 Prius Prime not only looks great from every angle but is actually fun to drive.
Courtesy photo: Toyota
The interior of all versions of the redesigned 2023 Toyota Prius is thoroughly model and comfortable.
Courtesy photo: Toyota
The rear seats of the 2023 Toyota Prius are roomy enough for two adults.
Courtesy photo: Toyota
The digital gauge package in the 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is just about the its only unconventional feature, but it still provides all essential information.
Courtesy photo: Toyota
As a hatchback, the 2023 Toyota Prius is not only attractive but practical.
Courtesy photo: Toyota
The gas-electric hybrid engine in the redesigned 2023 Toyota Prius Prime.
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda is right — governments should not be forcing people to buy all-electric vehicles, especially when there are such remarkable alternatives as the company’s own completely redesigned 2023 Prius Prime. For most owners, the compact hatchback can operate as an EV the majority of the time, but switch over to fuel-saving traditional hybrid mode on long trips so range anxiety is never a concern.
As everyone interested in cars should know, the original Prius was the first mass-produced hybrid that combined a small gas engine, an electric motor, and a battery pack that recharged while driving to deliver around 50 miles per gallon. The Prime version is a plug-in version that adds another battery that can be recharged with a cord and provide around 40 miles of all-electric driving before the Prius switches over to its conventional hybrid mode.