Since it was first introduced in 2001, the Toyota Highlander has achieved several notable first. It was one of the earliest mid-size crossover SUVs, meaning it has always been designed like a car instead of based on a truck. That gives it a more comfortable ride and better mileage, while still be available with all-wheel-drive.

The Highlander was also one of the first SUVs of any size to offer a hybrid powertrain that improved mileage even more. Although it is not yet available as a plug-in hybrid, its EPA rating of up to 35 miles per gallon is still impressive for any three-row vehicle.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

