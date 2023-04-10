The new base engine in the 2023 Toyota Highlander is a turbocharged 2.4-liter four that produces 265 horsepower and 309 foot-pounds of torque and is EPA rated at 21 mile per gallon in the city and 28 on the highway.
The 2023 Toyota Highlander is an attracted and reasonably priced three-row midsize crossover SUV that is available with two economical engine choices.
The 2023 Toyota Highland offers all-wheel-drive with selectable modes for different terrains and snow.
The interior of the 2023 Toyota Highlander is room and can be outfitted with practically all advanced automotive technologies.
A 12.3-inch infotainment display is available for the 2023 Toyota Highlander and a digital gauge cluster comes on higher trim levels.
The front bucket seats in the 2023 Toyota Highlander are designed for comfort.
The second row of seats in the 2023 Toyota Highlander can be ordered as either a bench or captains chairs, and both offer a lot of leg room.
Cargo space is enormous in the 2023 Toyota Highland.
Since it was first introduced in 2001, the Toyota Highlander has achieved several notable first. It was one of the earliest mid-size crossover SUVs, meaning it has always been designed like a car instead of based on a truck. That gives it a more comfortable ride and better mileage, while still be available with all-wheel-drive.
The Highlander was also one of the first SUVs of any size to offer a hybrid powertrain that improved mileage even more. Although it is not yet available as a plug-in hybrid, its EPA rating of up to 35 miles per gallon is still impressive for any three-row vehicle.
And for the 2023, the Highlander became one of the first vehicles to change engine offerings because of tightening EPA emission regulations. Gone is the 3.5-liter V6 that has been the base engine for many years. in its place is a turbocharged 2.4-liter four that produces fewer greenhouse emissions. Despite its smaller size, the new engine pumps out 17% more foot pounds of torque. The EPA only rates it as one mile per gallon better than the outgoing V6, meaning buyers who put a premium on fuel economy will still be drawn to the hybrid versions.
Aside from the base engine change, everything else about the 2023 Highlander is basically the same, meaning it is still a stylish and pleasant affordable family hauler with modest trail capabilities when equipped with AWD. Off-road Toyota enthusiasts will still choose the truck-based 4Runner (based on the Tacoma) or Sequoia (based on the Tundra), but for most buyers, the Highlander will meet all their needs while being a little bit easier to live with.
The fourth generation Highlander was completely redesigned in 2020 and is now built on its most rigid platform, improving the ride and handling over previous versions. The Lexus-like air dam was toned down, but exterior styling still includes large rear fenders, giving it an aggressive look that belies its easy-going manner. Depending on the configuration, the Highlander seats either seven or eight passengers, depending on whether the second row are the optional captain’s chairs. A 12.3-inch infotainment display is available and a digital gauge cluster comes on higher trim levels.
Toyota knows that safety comes first in a family vehicle, so the Highlander comes with a long list of standard driver-assistance features, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, automated emergency braking with pedestrian detection, and automatic high-beam headlamps. The company’s Safety Sense 2.0 package on upper trim levels adds full-speed adaptive cruise control, lane tracing assist, a pre-collision automatic braking system with pedestrian detection, lane departure control, road sign recognition, automatic high beam control and more.
There are multiple drive modes for the Highlander, including Eco that increases mileage at the expense of responsiveness, Normal and Sport, which increases performances at the expense of mileage. All-wheel-drive versions offer electronically controlled settings for different terrains and snow, although a locking center differential is not available.
Our test Highlander was a Limited model with the 2.4-liter engine mated to a Continuously Variable Transmission and all-wheel-drive. Over a week of daily driving, it was consistently comfortable, with a smooth ride that also felt well-planted during occasionally heavy spring showers. The rear seats had plenty of leg room and, although the third row was on the small size, it could easily accommodate a couple of children on long trips.
The new four-cylinder engine provided good power for around town driving and freeway merging. I last tested the former base 3.5-liter engine in a 2020 XSE model, so obviously I wasn’t able to compare the two of them back-to-back. The 2.4 was noisier then I remember the 3.5 being under heavy acceleration. If that’s a concern, the 2.0-liter hybrid engine I tested in 2021 is quieter, with almost the same torque, gets better mileage, and only costs about $1,000 more. The gas savings will easily cover the additional cost in a few years.
The base 2023 Toyota Highlander starts at under $38,000 with the 2.4 and front-wheel-drive. There are 11 other trim levels, including an XSE version introduced last year with sportier exterior styling and a tuned suspension that improves handling. All are excellent family haulers that are especially suitable for the wet Pacific Northwest when equipped with AWD.
