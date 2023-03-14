The 2023 Volvo XC90 Recharge tries to be all things to all people — and mostly succeeds.

For families, the luxury mid-size, three-row SUV seats seven in comfort. For environmentalists, the plug-in hybrid engine will go over 30 miles on electricity alone, enough for most daily driving, before switching over to a traditional fuel-saving gas-electric mode. For the safety conscious, it comes standard with all-wheel-drive courtesy of dual electric motors. And for enthusiasts, the plug-in hybrid powertrain delivers stunning performance.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

