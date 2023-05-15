The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek was named Best Value SUV by the Northwest Automotive Press Association at its 2023 Outdoor Activity Vehicle of the Year Competition, otherwise known as Mudfest.
I was one of the reviewers that enthusiastically voted to recognize the great value the completely redesigned Crosstrek offers. It was the least expensive of the 23 vehicles tested, but it got the best mileage of any non-electrified vehicle and handled the moderate off-road test track as well or better than any other affordable vehicle at the two-day competition in mid-April.
But it wasn’t until I received the exact same 2024 Crosstrek Premium for a weeklong test drive that I realized how much Subaru has improved its quality over the last generation. The Crosstrek is based on the compact Impreza hatchback, and both have historically been a little less refined that comparable vehicles made by Honda, Nissan and Toyota. I have always praised the Impreza and Crosstrek because they both come standard with Subaru's signature symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system — which improves traction and increases safety in wet Pacific Northwest weather — at no extra cost.
But the new model is the most sophisticated Crosstrek ever, all but eliminating the gap between its competitors. The ride is surprisingly smooth and quiet, something I was not able to fully appreciate during the relatively short on-track portion of the Mudfest testing. It drove as well over familiar neighborhood and downtown streets as any other affordable crossover SUV I’ve driven in recent years.
Although based on the Impreza, the Crosstrek features a series of upgrades to improve its off-road capabilities. They include an additional three inches of ride height (bringing it to 8.7 inches), an available X-MODE with Hill Descent Control for increased traction in slippery conditions, heavy-duty black cladding to protect the paint from scratches on rough roads and country trails and special exterior and interior trim.
Although Subaru has always been cautious redesigning the exterior of its vehicles, the 2024 version is the best-looking of the boxy stye that debuted in 2012, which significantly increased interior space. It features sharper lines and slinkier-looking headlights, enhanced on the Crosstrek by its unique grill.
Even more impressive is the evolution of the interior, however. Earlier versions emphasized function over form, with easy to understand and use controls but not much pizzazz. Subaru upped the ante with the last generation by switching to a larger center display screen, while wisely continuing physical controls for the A/C and radio. The screen is even bigger now and features better integrated controls, plus a much more stylish dash with a wider range of materials. The result rivals those of its competitors, while still appearing easy to clean.
I was also impressed by the wider and more comfortable front bucket seats, which came covered in a rugged looking fabric that I think will hold up well for many years.
One thing to note is, despite the name, Premium is not an upper trim level. It is powered by the same 2.0-liter found in the Base model. It produces 152 horsepower and 145 found pounds of torque. Although that’s not a lot, I found the performance more than adequate for around-town driving, although merging onto freeways and changing lanes required a little planning.
But the Sport and Limited models come standard with a 2.5-liter engine that pumps out a more respectable 182 horsepower and 176 foot-pounds of torque. A manual transmission in no longer available, so both engines are mated to a Continuously Variable Transmission that responds well to slight touches on the gas pedal, which helps improve mileage. The one in my tester was among the quietest I’ve ever driven, which shows how much they have advanced over the years. Limited models also come with leather interiors, for those who want a little more upscale ride.
Some buyers might wonder why they should buy a Crosstrek when the less expensive Impreza offers most of its features and costs less. That’s a good question, especially if they won’t ever go off-road. I haven’t tested one yet, but I assume all of the improvements apply to the Impreza, which probably corners better because of its lower center of gravity. Subaru has also revived its RS model this year, which comes standard with the 2.5-liter engine, a sport tuned suspension, and other tweaks to improve performance. The sedan version has been dropped this year, so only the more practical hatchback version is available in several trim levels.
There are few reasons to consider stepping up to the Crosstrek, however, beginning with its more rugged appearance for those who are into that. The additional ride height also improves visibility by placing the driver higher on the road. And, given all the weather changes caused by climate change these days, the additional ground clearance could be helpful in heavier-than-normal snows and unexpected urban flooding.
And for those who want an even more off-road capable version of the Crosstrek, Subaru will soon offer a Wilderness version that matches the option package currently available on its compact Forester and midsize Outback. The package increases the ground clearance to 9.3 inches, adds longer coil springs and shock absorbers, an enhanced X-Mode off-road driving system, additional protective body cladding, strong ladder-type roof rails and unique interior and exterior trim.
All versions of the Crosstrek are ideal for small families who enjoy taking advantage of the outdoor recreational activities available in the Pacific Northwest. And with starting prices ranging from around $25,000 to about $32,000, there’s a Best Value SUV model available for every budget.