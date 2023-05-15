The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek was named Best Value SUV by the Northwest Automotive Press Association at its 2023 Outdoor Activity Vehicle of the Year Competition, otherwise known as Mudfest.

I was one of the reviewers that enthusiastically voted to recognize the great value the completely redesigned Crosstrek offers. It was the least expensive of the 23 vehicles tested, but it got the best mileage of any non-electrified vehicle and handled the moderate off-road test track as well or better than any other affordable vehicle at the two-day competition in mid-April.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

