Subaru is among the best-selling brands in the Pacific Northwest, and the Crosstrek is Subaru’s best-selling model. There’s a good reason for that, especially with the improvements made for the 2024 Crosstrek. Every Crosstrek comes with Subaru’s excellent Symmetrical all-wheel drive system, so you don’t have to pay extra for your winter traction, and the Crosstrek is right-sized for urban use as well as for a weekend getaway to the coast or the mountains.

Perhaps the most important thing about the new Crosstrek is the price. The 2024 Crosstrek starts at $26,290, including the destination fee. For that price you’ll get the EyeSight safety and driver assistance system, which includes adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and lane centering. You also get X-Mode, which is Subaru’s go-anywhere traction and progress control system. The base trim includes twin 7-inch touchscreens for infotainment and control systems where other brands might give you just one.