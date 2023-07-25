All upper trim levels of the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek come with a large 11.6-inch touchscreen, oriented vertically like a tablet, that is easy to use. The interior materials are also the best ever offered.
The Subaru Crosstrek is already one of the most popular vehicles in the Pacific Northwest, and the redesigned 2024 is the most refined yet.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
All versions of the 2024 Crosstrek come with Subaru’s excellent Symmetrical all-wheel drive system, which increases traction in wet weather and off-road conditions.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek is offered with the choice of a 2.0-liter engine or more powerful 2.5 version, both of which get great mileage for a non-hybrid AWD vehicle.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
There is a surprising amount of rear seat room for a compact vehicle in the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
All versions of the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek are hatchbacks with a large amount of cargo space, which increases their practicality.
Subaru is among the best-selling brands in the Pacific Northwest, and the Crosstrek is Subaru’s best-selling model. There’s a good reason for that, especially with the improvements made for the 2024 Crosstrek. Every Crosstrek comes with Subaru’s excellent Symmetrical all-wheel drive system, so you don’t have to pay extra for your winter traction, and the Crosstrek is right-sized for urban use as well as for a weekend getaway to the coast or the mountains.
Perhaps the most important thing about the new Crosstrek is the price. The 2024 Crosstrek starts at $26,290, including the destination fee. For that price you’ll get the EyeSight safety and driver assistance system, which includes adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and lane centering. You also get X-Mode, which is Subaru’s go-anywhere traction and progress control system. The base trim includes twin 7-inch touchscreens for infotainment and control systems where other brands might give you just one.