For fans of the psychedelic aspects of Lewis Carroll’s "Alice" books, this show is a dream come to life. In its touring show “Alice”, based on Lewis Carroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” Dance company MOMIX twists and melts the old clergyman’s tale of a curious tween and creates a 110-minute spectacle.

MOMIX comes to Portland for one night to perform “Alice” (7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall). MOMIX combines highly technical dance moves with theatrical flair. Their work is less abstract than much modern dance, and relatable for its use of costumes, characters and narrative. Artistic Director Moses Pendleton calls the 43-year-old MOMIX “a company of dancer-illusionists.” MOMIX is commercial. The company has created TV ads for Hanes and Target, worked with Fiat and Mercedes-Benz, and even produced an original show “Bat Habits” for the opening of the San Francisco Giants’ spring training park in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.

