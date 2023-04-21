For fans of the psychedelic aspects of Lewis Carroll’s "Alice" books, this show is a dream come to life. White Bird brings MOMIX's touring show “Alice," based on Lewis Carroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland" to Portland May 3.
Dance company MOMIX comes to town for one night to perform “Alice" (7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall).
Courtesy Photo: Sharen Bradford
For fans of the psychedelic aspects of Lewis Carroll’s "Alice" books, this show is a dream come to life. White Bird brings MOMIX's touring show “Alice," based on Lewis Carroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland" to Portland May 3.
For fans of the psychedelic aspects of Lewis Carroll’s "Alice" books, this show is a dream come to life. In its touring show “Alice”, based on Lewis Carroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” Dance company MOMIX twists and melts the old clergyman’s tale of a curious tween and creates a 110-minute spectacle.
MOMIX comes to Portland for one night to perform “Alice” (7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall). MOMIX combines highly technical dance moves with theatrical flair. Their work is less abstract than much modern dance, and relatable for its use of costumes, characters and narrative. Artistic Director Moses Pendleton calls the 43-year-old MOMIX “a company of dancer-illusionists.” MOMIX is commercial. The company has created TV ads for Hanes and Target, worked with Fiat and Mercedes-Benz, and even produced an original show “Bat Habits” for the opening of the San Francisco Giants’ spring training park in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Scenes at the Schnitz
Hard-working New York Times dance critic Siobhan Burke absolutely hated “Alice” last summer, so it’s worth going to see what the fuss was about. There are 22 scenes, which track all the usual Alice suspects — royal playing cards, Tweedle Dees and Dums, caterpillars — with dancers spinning and leaping around Wonderland. Alice’s white pinafore dress expands to a 20-foot floating triangle. The caterpillar is shown by dancers holding a chain of inflatable yoga balls, with projections of smoke to suggest his water pipe/hookah. Some dancers have hats the size of hoop skirts, while others with cut-out baby faces actually do the dated move called flossing. In the serious dance world, that’s a crime, but who cares? MOMIX dancers rarely stop to think: everything is a blast of energy, as the humans (and their props) bound from idea to idea and surface to surface.
The feel is an upmarket Cirque du Soleil, with dancers bordering on acrobats. There’s dance “humor,” without outright comedy.
Limbs everywhere
White Bird dance promoter’s Graham Cole told Pamplin Media this is at least the fourth time they have brought Connecticut-based MOMIX to Portland.
“I saw ‘Alice’ in New York last summer and I was so impressed with their take on the story. Moses (MOMIX artistic director Moses Pendleton) is so creative about the way that he uses lights and sound and costume to a make really spectacular scene,” he said.
Cole last read the book as a kid, but has seen many film and stage versions since.
“(MOMIX) took a lot of really novel and unexpected twists with the story. They came up with something that is surreal, really gripping visually and faithful to the original story without being a pure retelling,” Cole said. The MOMIX remix confounds a story that in written form, was confusing but in a gentle, dreamlike way. MOMIX uses movement instead of language.
“There were definitely some scenes that I didn't recognize, and part of that is Moses taking liberties with the designs of a lot of the characters.” He said Pendleton takes the spirit of a scene and expresses it in his medium, which is dance with props, projections and costumes. “Some of that prop work is analogous to what they would have used in the novel (story), but they're using it in so much more of a physically challenging way to achieve a really acrobatic scene. That heightens the physical drama of the story,” Cole said.
The style predates Cirque du Soleil. Moses Pendleton formed Pilobolus Dance Theatre in 1971, which is best known for using dancers’ bodies to create forms and shapes versus steps. In 1980, Pendleton founded MOMIX with Alison Chase.
The “Alice” show is selling so well that White Bird have opened up the second balcony of the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, which is rare for dance. White Bird usually performs at the much smaller Lincoln Hall, although it has used the Newmark Theatre and the new Patricia Reser Center for the Performing Arts in Beaverton this season — a season that has seen the company bounce back after the pandemic.
For the season's final show, Cole is optimistic. “For people that love MOMIX, it's going to be a really joyful show, and for anybody that doesn't know them, I think it's a great introduction,” said Cole.
“As a reporter, my job has changed a lot in the last five years, but telling readable, entertaining stories remains my goal. I believe: 1. Local news carries as much weight as national news. 2. News should be like a utility. We would complain if our drinking water was brown, our Wi-Fi was spotty, or our electricity kept going out. So, we need to know our news sources are legitimate and factual, rather than being a patchwork of friends’ opinions on social media. 3. And finally, you gets what you pays for. Also, as a volunteer, I produce and present Art Focus on KBOO radio 90.7 FM as my way of keeping visual arts coverage alive.