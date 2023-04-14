Nissan, what took you so long?
After creating the mass all-electric vehicle market with the groundbreaking Leaf in 2010, Nissan only revised it once in 2017 and did not produce any additional EVs for more than a decade, allowing some competitors to dominate sales with several headline-grabbing affordable EVs in recent years.
But the all-new 2023 Ariya should more than level the playing field. The compact crossover EV is stylish, incredibly roomy, fun to drive and available in a wide range of trim levels that include over 300 miles of range and optional all-wheel-drive. Although I only had a top-of-the-line e-4ORCE Platinum+ for a couple of days, it excelled in all conditions, from steep neighborhood hills to area freeways. The ride was also consistently comfortable, even over rough roads.
Like the growing number of other new EVs, the Ariya is offered in a number of configurations, including front-wheel-drive with one electric motor, AWD with two electric motors and different battery pack sizes for both of them. The choices can be a little confusing, but basically the least expensive version comes with FWD and the smallest battery while the most expensive model has AWD and a larger battery. The larger batteries provide the most range, but the base FWD Engage is competitive with 216 miles on a full charge. It also starts at $43,190 before incentives, while the least expensive AWD-equipped e-4ORCE lists for $47,190. Other versions offer 265, 272, 289, and 304 miles of range, with prices peaking at around $63,000.
Whatever Ariya you choose, it will be beautifully styled with a new philosophy based on what Nissan calls "U," which the company says is characterized by a distinctive Japanese approach conveyed in a simple-yet-powerfully modern way. It is sleek and sexy without being as polarizing the apparently sci-fi inspired Hyundai Ioniq 5 or Kia EV6. But it stands out far more than the conventional looking Chevy Bolt EV.
The interior is also a departure for Nissan, which the company says is “more akin to a sleek café lounge on a starship, evoking performance and intrigue, rather than a traditional automotive cabin.” That may be a bit of an overstatement. The dual 12.3-inch displays are similar to those found in more and more vehicles there’s days. The air vents are concealed behind a thin metal band, similar to the ones found in the Honda’s newest vehicles. The biggest departure is the simple wood trim across the bottom of the dash that features touch sensitive controls for several functions. Despite Nissan’s description, it is not nearly as wacky as the interior in BMW’s now discontinued i3 EV.
Having the batteries under the floor and no transmission frees up a tremendous amount of interior space, especially under the dash and in the rear seats, which provides a lot of leg room for the three passengers they can accommodate. The center console glides back and forth to create an ideally-located arm rest or small desk for office work. There is also a good amount of cargo space under the hatch, although the lift is a little higher than expected for such a relative small vehicle. That is a very small complaint considering what a great job Nissan did with everything else about the Ariya, however.
I’m glad to be able to say that because I have a long history with Nissan original EV. The company selected Portland, where I live, as a research center for its first-generation compact Leaf. Nissan partnered with Portland State University to gather data and evaluate how buyers actually used them, helping to fund some of the first public charging stations in the country on its campus. I attended several forums with Nissan engineers there, including one crashed by a high-ranking Ford official who offered us test rides in a crude prototype Focus EV he brought by. That’s when I realized the EV market was actually going to become competitive.
To be fair, aside from the fact that it used no gas, the original Leaf was not all that impressive. Although intended to stand out as different, the styling was best described as “lumpy.” It also only got around 70 miles of range on a full charge, and even less in cold and hot weather. Recharging was best done overnight with an extension cord because the chargers at PSU frequently malfunctioned, sometimes disabling the hooked-up EVs until they could be reprogrammed. It was a steep learning curve at first.
Fast forward to today. The Leaf — which is still on sale — was redesigned in 2017 to look much more like a conventional compact and its maximum range has increased to 215 miles on a full charge. It also starts at under $30,000 before incentives, which makes it a bargain only rivals by the original Chevy Bolt, whose price has was cut last year to increase sales.
But buyers have largely moved on to crossovers, and Chevy, Hyundai and Kia have taken over the affordable EV market, leaving Nissan in need of a Hail Mary to get back in the game. Fortunately, the 2023 Ariya is just that vehicle.