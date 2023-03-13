The Subaru Crosstrek is one of the most popular vehicles in the Pacific Northwest, and it’s easy to see why that’s true. Every Crosstrek comes with Subaru’s signature symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system, and it’s a standard feature. Most other automakers make you pay extra for AWD.
But the reason for Subaru’s popularity runs deeper than that. The Crosstrek is also right-sized for Northwestern lifestyles. The Crosstrek is easy to park, and equally easy to navigate around narrow city streets or snow-packed mountain roads. Finally, there’s the price. The all-new third generation 2024 Crosstrek starts at $26,290 including all fees, so it’s within reach of most budgets.
For that starting price, you get more than AWD. You get Subaru’s EyeSight advanced driver assistance technology, including adaptive cruise control and lane centering, plus there’s X-Mode traction control to give you confidence and safety off-road. You also get dual 7-inch touchscreens for the infotainment and car control systems. All of that is standard equipment on the least expensive trim.
Then for $1,150 more, you can upgrade to the Premium trim. This adds an 11.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is mounted vertically, like a tablet. Premium trim also includes keyless access with push-button start; LED fog lights; one USB-C input/charging port in front center console; USB-A and USB-C charging ports in rear center console, and raised ladder-type roof rails.
Under the hood, you’ll find a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 152 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque, paired with an advanced continuously variable automatic transmission, plus the aforementioned all-wheel drive system.
If you test-drove the last generation Crosstrek and thought it needed more power, that’s fixed in the new generation. The 2.0-liter engine is pleasantly peppy, with plenty of torque to climb steep hills on a dirt or gravel surface. Subaru’s X-Mode allows the Crosstrek to scramble up loose surfaces like a mountain goat, but the Crosstrek is also perfectly at home on freeways or surface streets.
One feature I have to call out for special praise is the quiet cabin. Subaru engineers worked hard to keep noise and vibration outside, and the result may be the quietest subcompact SUV in the industry. You’ll want to take a test drive to experience this for yourself. You’ll also find that the seats and driving position are comfortable, and that the Crosstrek is universally easy to drive.
You may have noted that I mentioned only the base trim and the Premium trim. In fact, the 2024 Crosstrek will come in four different trim levels. The two that I mentioned include the 2.0-liter engine, but there will also be a Sport trim and luxury Limited trim that come with Subaru’s more powerful 2.5-liter engine. That engine really turns the Crosstrek into an exciting ride, but we’ll have to wait another month or so to drive those trims.
That’s because the Base and Premium trims are being made at Subaru’s home base in Japan, while the 2.5-liter Sport and Limited trims will be made right here in America at Subaru’s plant in Lafayette, Indiana. That factory is just gearing up to produce the new models, so Subaru is releasing the 2.0-liter Crosstrek first.
The bottom line is that there’s no bad choice in the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek lineup. With all the extra features you get, adding the extra $1,150 for Premium trim is a no-brainer, and if you want more engine power, the Sport and Limited trims with the 2.5-liter engine will retail at $30,290 and $32,190 respectively. Even if you check every option box and built the ultimate Crosstrek, you won’t spend more than about $35,000.
The 2024 Crosstrek Base and Premium trims should be arriving at area Subaru dealers in April or May, with the Sport and Premium trims following later this summer. If you’re shopping for a new small SUV this year, you won’t get a better SUV for less money than the Subaru Crosstrek.