The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek was named Best Value SUV by the Northwest Automotive Press Association at Mudfest 204 because of its affordability and ability to perform well on and off the road. The Limited version is shown here.
The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek has upgraded front seats that provide more support to reduce fatigue. Leather is available in the top Limited trim, but the heavy-duty cloth upholstery is very nice on its own.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
The Sport and Limited versions of the 2024 Subaru Crosstek come standard with a more powerful 2.5-liter four cylinder engine that makes a great compact crossover SUV even better.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
Like all but one Subaru model, the 2024 Crosstrek comes standard with all-wheel-drive.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
The infotainment screen in the Sport and Limited Subaru Crosstrek is an 11.6-inch touchscreen, oriented vertically in the dash, that is easy to read and use.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
There is a lot of head and shoulder room in the back seats of the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek.
PMG photo: Subaru Crosstreks
Subaru offers an optional set of heavy-duty seat covers and a big cargo area cushion for those with pets who ride along in the 2024 Crosstrek. Rear seat cover in Sport model shown here.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
There is plenty of cargo space under the hatch in the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek. Sport model with optional cargo are cushion for dogs shown here.
A couple months ago we test-drove the all-new 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Premium. This subcompact SUV comes with a 2.0-liter engine, and it’s a great value. In fact, the Crosstrek Premium was awarded the title of Best Value SUV by the Northwest Automotive Press Association at our annual “Mudfest” SUV of the Year competition. We chose the Crosstrek for its affordability, balanced by its excellent on- and off-road abilities for budget-minded buyers.
But now there’s a new set of trim levels for the 2024 Crosstrek, and these feature a more powerful 2.5-liter engine. It’s basically taking a great crossover SUV and making it even better.
The new Crosstrek trims are made in the brand’s factory in Lafayette, Indiana, and in addition to the bigger engine, they come with a variety of luxury features for not very much more money. The main difference with the 2.5-liter engine is power. The 2.0-liter engine offers 152 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque. The Sport and Limited trims, and the upcoming Wilderness models get the 2.5-liter version making 182 hp and 178 pound-feet of torque. The 2.5-liter engine is the one you want, as you sacrifice only 1 MPG at most between the two options, and the combined EPA real-world fuel economy is identical.
All new Crosstrek models come with Subaru’s continuously variable automatic transmission, driving the brand’s signature symmetrical all-wheel drive system. The Crosstrek comes with X-Mode traction control, which allows the little SUV an almost uncanny ability to traverse loose and slippery surfaces uphill and to offer hill descent control on very steep declines.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration awarded the 2023 Crosstrek a five-star crash test rating, and there’s little reason to think the next generation will be less safe. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety consistently rates the Crosstrek as a “Top Safety Pick,” and that rating is expected to continue as well.
One big reason for the Crosstrek’s excellent safety rating is Subaru’s EyeSight advanced driver assistance technology, including adaptive cruise control and lane centering. This is standard equipment on all trims and brings the most affordable SUV up to the top tier in modern advanced driver assistance and safety features. Both the Sport and Limited trims come with blind-spot detection with lane change assist and rear-cross traffic alert. The steering assistance tech also implements automatic emergency steering, which will swerve the car to avoid obstacles.
Inside, the Crosstrek has upgraded front seats that provide more support to reduce fatigue, and these are very comfortable. You can get leather in the top Limited trim, but the heavy-duty cloth upholstery is very nice on its own. Overall, the Crosstrek is made to be used, with features like real waterproof and mud-proof cargo trays, optional rubberized protection for the rear seat backs, and even an optional set of heavy-duty seat covers and a big cargo area cushion for those with pets who ride along.
The infotainment screen is an 11.6-inch touchscreen, oriented vertically in the dash. This gives you plenty of screen real estate, especially if you choose the optional navigation in the top Limited trim. However, the 11.6-inch screen also includes Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, so navigation is easy in any case. Sport and Limited trims also come with a wireless device charging pad in the center console.
On the road, the new Crosstrek is stable, quiet, nimble and quick. This is an economy SUV with the driving dynamics of a hatchback car, and the interior noise level of a midsize luxury vehicle. There’s none of the tinny, cheap feeling you get with many small crossovers.
When you get off-road, the Subaru really outshines all other competitors. The X-Mode system functions as traction control when climbing steep grades on loose or wet surfaces, and then converts to hill descent control that will keep the Crosstrek under control on far more challenging drops than you or I want to attempt. The Crosstrek is a favorite of the outdoor sports and hiking crowd, and there are very good reasons for this preference. If you want to get there, the Crosstrek is your ride.
The Crosstrek Sport trim starts at $30,290 including all fees, but the Limited gives you leather, better wheels, upgraded headlights, and more for $32,190, so there’s very little reason not to buy the top trim.
However, if you’re a hardcore outdoor enthusiast, you should probably wait a few months and get the Crosstrek Wilderness, which will be out later this year. The Wilderness package adds a body lift, all-terrain tires, and a 4.11 final drive ratio to allow the Crosstrek to climb steeper hills. The new final drive ratio also boosts the Crosstrek Wilderness towing capacity to 3,500 pounds. The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness will be priced at $33,290 including all fees.