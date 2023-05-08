A couple months ago we test-drove the all-new 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Premium. This subcompact SUV comes with a 2.0-liter engine, and it’s a great value. In fact, the Crosstrek Premium was awarded the title of Best Value SUV by the Northwest Automotive Press Association at our annual “Mudfest” SUV of the Year competition. We chose the Crosstrek for its affordability, balanced by its excellent on- and off-road abilities for budget-minded buyers.

But now there’s a new set of trim levels for the 2024 Crosstrek, and these feature a more powerful 2.5-liter engine. It’s basically taking a great crossover SUV and making it even better.