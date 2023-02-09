Subaru took the cover off the all-new 2024 Crosstrek compact crossover SUV at the Chicago Auto Show on Thursday, Feb. 9. The 2024 Crosstrek offers more engine power, enhanced safety features and updated multimedia technology. The new third-generation Crosstrek also receives new bodywork and fresh interior designs atop an upgraded chassis for better all-around performance.

The new Crosstrek comes with 8.7 inches of ground clearance on all trims, beating many larger SUVs. The “just-right” ride height makes entry and exit easier for all riders. The new exterior design includes a frameless hexagonal grille, compact headlights, more sculpture around the body, and a broad-shouldered stance. Standard fixed cross bar mounting points or roof rails add rooftop cargo-carrying options.