Subaru took the cover off the all-new 2024 Crosstrek compact crossover SUV at the Chicago Auto Show on Thursday, Feb. 9. The 2024 Crosstrek offers more engine power, enhanced safety features and updated multimedia technology. The new third-generation Crosstrek also receives new bodywork and fresh interior designs atop an upgraded chassis for better all-around performance.
The new Crosstrek comes with 8.7 inches of ground clearance on all trims, beating many larger SUVs. The “just-right” ride height makes entry and exit easier for all riders. The new exterior design includes a frameless hexagonal grille, compact headlights, more sculpture around the body, and a broad-shouldered stance. Standard fixed cross bar mounting points or roof rails add rooftop cargo-carrying options.
Inside the Crosstrek, the driver and front passenger benefit from a more supportive front seat design and reduced cabin noise. The modern interior design features a prominent center information display as well as ample head and leg room and storage space. With the rear seats down, the cargo area offers 54.7 cubic ft. of capacity. Optional features include a wireless phone charger in the center console and an all-weather package with heated seats, mirrors and wipers.
Most trims of the new Crosstrek include a single 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus touchscreen. This system supports wireless Android Auto and CarPlay with full screen display. Navigation is also available on higher trims, and includes voice-activation powered by TomTom and three years of SiriusXM Travel Link. The navigation system has what3words (W3W) integration, an innovative location technology that provides a simple way to communicate precise locations using just three random words.
The Base and Premium trim Crosstreks are equipped with a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder direct-injection engine producing 152 horsepower and 145 lb-ft of torque. The Sport and Limited trims get a substantial upgrade to a 2.5-liter engine delivering 182 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque. Subaru’s Lineartronic continuously variable automatic transmission is the only transmission offered.
All trims will receive a revised Subaru Symmetrical AWD system offering improved performance on and off pavement. Driver-selectable X-Mode with hill descent control maximizes traction on slippery surfaces and steep inclines. Higher trim levels receive an upgrade to dual-function X-Mode for increased capability. All models feature Incline Start Assist, which briefly holds the vehicle while the driver pulls away from a stop on a hill.
The Crosstrek has achieved an IIHS Top Safety Pick rating for 11 years running. Subaru anticipates the all-new 2024 Crosstrek will continue to deliver exemplary safety performance.
Subaru will include its award-winning EyeSight advanced driver assistance system on all Crosstrek trims. The enhanced system operates more smoothly and quickly and under a greater range of conditions. These improvements are thanks to a wider field of view, updated control software and the addition of an electric brake booster.
For 2024, the Crosstrek will be available in Base, Premium, Sport and Limited trim levels. The Base trim carries a starting price of $26,290 including the $1,295 destination charge. That price is unchanged from the 2023 model with CVT.
The Crosstrek Premium starts at $27,440 and builds on the Base trim with the 11.6-inch center screen, keyless access and push-button start, LED fog lights, and more. Crosstrek Sport trim starts at $30,290, which includes upgrades to the 2.5-liter engine and dual-function X-Mode with hill descent control. The Crosstrek Sport is also equipped with a wireless phone charger in the center console and the all-weather package of heated seats, mirrors, and wipers.
The top Crosstrek Limited trim is priced from $32,190. This trim builds on the Crosstrek Sport with features including advanced driver assistance and a 10-way power driver seat with 2-way lumbar support, plus unique wheels and body-color mirrors.
Notably, some Crosstrek production has been moved to America for the new generation. The 2.5-liter Sport and Limited trims will be produced in Lafayette, Indiana. Production of the 2.0-liter Base and Premium trims will continue at the Subaru plant in Gunma, Japan. The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek will be available at Subaru retailers this spring in the Base and Premium trims. Sport and Limited trims will begin arriving in Subaru retailers this summer.