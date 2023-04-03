This year marks the 30th anniversary of the popular Subaru Impreza hatchback. It’s no wonder this little car has had such staying power in the Pacific Northwest. It’s an affordable, high-quality car, and Subaru’s symmetrical all-wheel drive is tailor-made for an Oregon winter.

This spring, Subaru will roll out the all-new 2024 Impreza, marking the sixth generation of vehicles to wear the Impreza badge. The new Impreza is arguably the best yet, with an efficient selection of engines and an attractive price point. In fact, the Impreza will be the lowest-priced vehicle with all-wheel drive on the market.