This year marks the 30th anniversary of the popular Subaru Impreza hatchback. It’s no wonder this little car has had such staying power in the Pacific Northwest. It’s an affordable, high-quality car, and Subaru’s symmetrical all-wheel drive is tailor-made for an Oregon winter.
This spring, Subaru will roll out the all-new 2024 Impreza, marking the sixth generation of vehicles to wear the Impreza badge. The new Impreza is arguably the best yet, with an efficient selection of engines and an attractive price point. In fact, the Impreza will be the lowest-priced vehicle with all-wheel drive on the market.
But there’s far more reason to buy an Impreza than just a low price. The new Impreza also comes with the advanced technology that has made this model an IIHS Top Safety Pick for the last 15 years, and the improvements to the sixth generation make the Impreza a car you’ll love to drive.
First, the chassis is revised to be a firmer platform, and the new Impreza delivers a smooth, quiet ride. Subaru also updated the seats to provide more support, making them both more comfortable and better to protect you in the event of a crash. Finally, Subaru has phased out the sedan body style, keeping only the more popular hatchback, with its 56 cubic feet of cargo capacity.
Under the hood, you’ve got a choice of two engine options. There’s a basic 2.0-liter engine at 152 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque, or an upgraded 2.5-liter engine with 182 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque. Both engines are mated to Subaru’s Lineartronic continuously variable transmission with symmetrical all-wheel drive. Fuel economy is good at 27 mpg city and 34 mpg highway with the 2.0-liter model, and just 1 mpg lower for the 2.5-liter engine.
On the dashboard, most Impreza trims come with an 11.6-inch touchscreen, oriented vertically like a tablet. That’s plenty of screen space for your Apple CarPlay or Android Auto phone integration, or you can use Subaru’s native operating system. Both work very well and provide complete connectivity.
Thinking about safety, Subaru equips every Impreza with EyeSight, an advanced driver assistance system that provides adaptive cruise control that will maintain following distance to the vehicle in front of you, and lane centering and lane keeping assistance. Optionally, you can add blind spot monitoring and emergency steering assistance.
On the road, you’ll notice how smooth and controlled the Impreza feels, and how quiet the interior has become. Subaru put a lot of engineering into the suspension and driveline to deliver a luxury car experience. The Impreza has plenty of power, and very precise steering without being jumpy or too sensitive. It’s a pleasure to drive this car.
The trim options are very easy to understand. The Base Impreza trim includes the 2.0-liter engine, EyeSight and AWD, and will retail at $24,085 including destination fees. The Sport trim still carries the 2.0-liter engine, but adds 18-inch alloy wheels, the sport-tuned suspension, the 11.6-inch infotainment screen, and fog lights for $26,085. The Impreza RS costs $28,975 and adds the 2.5-liter engine, the blind spot monitor and emergency steering, heated seats and a wireless device charger. You can add a Harman Kardon stereo, power driver seat, and a power moonroof for another $2,070 if you want.
With less than $5,000 separating the base trim and the top RS trim, it makes a lot of sense to aim high and get the tech and extra engine power in the RS. You’re still driving away for less than you’d pay for the comparable Mazda3 hatchback with AWD. The Base trim Impreza costs less than the most affordable crossover SUVs with AWD.
The 2024 Impreza will arrive at area Subaru dealers this spring, and it’s well worth your time to go take a test drive. The most affordable all-wheel drive vehicle could be within your reach.