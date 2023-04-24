Ask either Dave, and he will confirm: The People’s Courts located at 2700 N.E. 82nd Ave. will be headquarters for fun.
Cousins Dave Schrott and Dave Sacks are spearheading the project to turn the old Lumberyard Bike Park property and building into a place for everybody, all ages, especially participants in the newest popular recreation sport out there.
There’ll be 11 pickleball courts — five inside, six outside — and three smaller courts for pickleball games, along with a bocce court, cornhole, putt-putt style disc golf, ping pong, arcade, two full bars and two restaurants (for pizza, burgers and more, including ice cream) in the 48,000-square-foot building. Beverage opportunities will be integrated into the play areas. It’s still under construction, but the indoor courts have been built, and to the pickleball enthusiasts they are a beautiful sight.
Sign you up? Actually, it’ll be for the general public, pay as you play, and it’ll be open sometime during the summer, across 82nd Avenue from Leodis V. McDaniel High School.
“We’ve had this idea for a long time,” Schrott said. “We knew it’d be a great idea for this property.”
Both Daves are involved in real estate, along with Sacks’ father Robert Sacks, and they’ve owned the property for some time (for 11 years it had been a bike park). They own adjacent property, basically assuring that you can drive there and find some place for your vehicle. Being a destination entertainment center, it’s imperative for them to provide safe parking for customers, and plenty of it.
“The location is super centrally located to eastside neighborhoods and Gresham, it’s close to two freeways (Interstate 84, I-205),” said Schrott, who’s originally from Detroit, Michigan.
“We look to create a family-friendly environment,” Sacks added. “We believe it’ll be a place for people not only intending to play pickleball,” kind of like how bowling alleys served as gathering places in the 1960s and ‘70s. The property actually used to house a bowling alley before it became a bike park.
“We’ll offer something unique in the Pacific Northwest. We’re not concerned people will stay away because it’s Portland,” and perceived as being unsafe or unclean. “We’ll draw from all over Portland, and people on the eastside are very familiar with the area. It doesn’t feel foreign to them.”
Not surprisingly, the place has been tagged with graffiti on the outside walls, and it’s right on a major city thoroughfare — you’ll be sipping beverages and playing pickleball right next to 82nd, albeit in a beautified area with fencing. It doesn’t exactly shout safe neighborhood. But, the Daves hope to be some of the agents of change out there. Sacks said they are confident in the city government to further enhance, clean up and protect the 82nd Avenue neighborhoods.
“We’re bringing a vibrant business where we can help the area,” Schrott said. “There are signs of positivity energy. … The Lumberyard had been here for 11 years with no problems.”
Said Sacks, a Lincoln High School graduate: “The reception has been overwhelmingly positive. People don’t want a big empty building here.
“It’ll be super kid-friendly.” They envision The People’s Courts staying open until 10 p.m. on weekdays and midnight on the weekends.
Schrott and Sacks said they don’t want to announce any court fees, yet. But there’ll be hourly rates, reservations can be made and walk-ins will be welcome.
“So many people want to play,” Sacks said. “Having memberships would limit the number of people who could play pickleball here.”
Pickleball, a combination of tennis, ping pong and badminton played with a paddle and a plastic ball with holes, and played by singles and doubles, has become popular due to its less-stressful nature. Anybody can play, as not much strenuous movement is needed. Same with bocce, cornhole, ping pong, etc.
Schrott said they wanted The People’s Courts to be used by anybody.
“There’s a very low threshold for playing.”