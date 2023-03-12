The Portland Roadster Show is roaring back after three years off because of the COVID-19 pandemic with its largest exhibition event yet — including a tribute to the 50th anniversary of the movie “American Graffiti” featuring an appearance by actress Candy Clark.

The 67th show will be held at the Portland Expo Center, 2060 W. Marine Dr., March 17 to 19. It will include being in the largest Exhibit Hall A for the first time, expanding the show to include custom off-road and tractor-trailer vehicles. That will be in addition to more than 500 hot rods and other vehicles by professional builders and from custom collections, visiting industry personalities, vendor exhibits, vintage automobilia, and model car expositions.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities. Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”

Recommended for you