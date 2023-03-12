The Portland Roadster Show is roaring back after three years off because of the COVID-19 pandemic with its largest exhibition event yet — including a tribute to the 50th anniversary of the movie “American Graffiti” featuring an appearance by actress Candy Clark.
The 67th show will be held at the Portland Expo Center, 2060 W. Marine Dr., March 17 to 19. It will include being in the largest Exhibit Hall A for the first time, expanding the show to include custom off-road and tractor-trailer vehicles. That will be in addition to more than 500 hot rods and other vehicles by professional builders and from custom collections, visiting industry personalities, vendor exhibits, vintage automobilia, and model car expositions.
The 1973 film “American Graffiti,” produced by Francis Ford Coppola and directed by George Lucas, is now considered a classic. It featured classic American cars and focused on a four high school seniors face an uncertain future as they approached their last big school dance. Clark played “Debbie,” a ditzy teen with a blonde bouffant hairdo in a ’58 Chevy Impala. The film also starred Richard Dreyfuss, Ron Howard, Harrison Ford, Cindy Williams, Mackenzie Phillips, Suzanne Somers, and DJ Wolfman Jack.
The show will feature a replica of the Impala in the film, and examples of others cars featured in the movie will also be on display, including a yellow ’32 Deuce Coupe hot rod that was prominently featured. Many rock ’n roll songs from the best-selling soundtrack album will also be played throughout the show on a custom public address system.
The show is sponsored by the Multnomah County Hot Road Council, a nonprofit organization founded in 1956 to move illegal street racing onto regulating tracks, including the Woodburn Drag Strip, which it owned for many years. The organization consists of 15 regional car clubs. This will be its 67th show, and will include many of their regular features, including a wide range of awards and the High School Challenge featuring 63 vehicles Oregon and Washington students.
Another special guest will be John D'Agostino, a world class designer and builder, and the winner of many Outstanding and Best Custom Awards, Other attractions include the Brush Bash, with some of the nation’s finest pinstripers performing their artistry on the hot rods and customs live during the show.
The Multnomah County Hot Road Council is also involved in charitable activities. They include the Wagon Angels Event for the Chelsea Hicks Foundation — customized pull wagons for children leaving pediatric hospitals intended to bring joy to these courageous kids. They will be 30 of them will be presented and customized by the pinstripes on Sunday.
Tickets prices are $20 (general admission); kids 12 and under get in free. Parking is $13, and visitors can get to Expo Center via TriMet MAX Yellow Line and C-Tran (from Clark County).
