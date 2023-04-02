The Tribune will highlight some gallery openings and other arts happenings each month, coinciding with First Thursday (April 6). Galleries have reopened, but they may have limited hours and/or online presentations and visitor restrictions. Please check individual websites for info.
Reminders
Portland Art Museum, 1219 S.W. Park Ave., hosts Native American exhibit “Dakota Modern: The Art of Oscar Howe” (through May 14).
And, the Sandro Botticelli masterwork “Madonna of the Magnificat,” made in 1483 a tondo (round painting) of the Madonna and Child with angels, shows through May 14.
For more: portlandartmuseum.org. …
Examining the links between weaving and computing, “Weaving Data” shows at Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at PSU, 1855 S.W. Broadway, through April 29.
Also, the Schnitzer museum presents the “Arlene Schnitzer Visual Arts Prize” exhibition through April 29. The recipients are Johanna Houska (“Networks,” textiles), Shelbie Loomis (drawings/digital 3D, Parks Art AIR of Jantzen Beach) and Nia Musiba (multidiscipline, “This is A Sign”).
More: pdx.edu/museum-of-art. …
Elizabeth Leach Gallery, 417 N.W. Ninth Ave., features gallery artists Dinh Q. Le and Mark R. Smith, through April 29. In “Cambodia Reamker,” Le shows new photographic weavings depicting the Reamker, Cambodia’s version of the Ramayana, interwoven with portraits of prisoners from the Khmer Rouge’s notorious prison, Tuol Sleng. With “Stress Formations,” textile paintings and laser engravings, Smith expands on his interest in social networks and structures, and the physical organization of crowds.
More: elizabethleach.com.
Portland Japanese Garden
Showing through June 12, Portland Japanese Garden will showcase the work of Japan Institute’s first artist-in-residence, Rui Sasaki, and her large-scale installation glass art, “Subtle Intimacy: Here and There.” It’s an immersion of foliage and panes of clear glass, as Sasaki visited Portland Japanese Garden twice to collect plant life to create a site-specific experience.
More: japanesegarden.org.
Photo showcases
Blue Sky Gallery, 122 N.W. Eighth Ave., has announced the 59 artists selected for the 2023 Pacific Northwest Drawers; each artist will showcase a series of 10 photographic works in the Pacific Northwest Drawers flat files at the gallery for the next year and on the Blue Sky Gallery website.
More: blueskygallery.org.
Memories, landscape
PDX Contemporary Art, 1825 N.W. Vaughn St., presents Tina Beebe’s “Lost and Found” and Nell Warren’s “Ephemeros,” April 5-29. Beebe’s paintings explore aspects of memory and the way that lost memories and forgotten experiences can suddenly come to life through the process of painting. Warren’s paintings are influenced by surrounding landscape and childhood growing up in the Columbia Gorge.
More: pdxcontemporaryart.com.
‘Force of Earth’
A collection of stone sculptures by Dave Haslett, “Force of Earth,” shows at Waterstone Gallery, 124 N.W. Ninth Ave., April 5-30. It’s inspired by the effect wind, water and erosion have on stone.
More: waterstonegallery.com.
Jingzi Zhao
Portland’5 Centers for the Performing Arts features the photography exhibit “The Endless Dance” by Jingzi Zhao in April (opening 6 p.m. Friday, April 7) and May at Hatfield Hall, 1111 S.W. Broadway. It’s an exhibit of dance photography that showcases the interplay between light and movement; Zhao works with dancers to manipulate light and exposure to shape and enhance the emotional and visual impact of the movement.
More: portland5.com.
More
For information on galleries: Portland Art Dealers Association, padaoregon.org.