Steph Littlebird, who grew up in Banks and attended art school in Portland, was the illustrator for the book "My Powerful Hair," which talks about hair as a strength and part of cultural identity for Native Americans.
She is curator of “This IS Kalapuyan Land,” an exhibit about contemporary Indigenous art work currently at Pittock Mansion, and which had previously been at Five Oaks Museum (before COVID-19 pandemic cancelled it), and now her collaboration with author Carole Lindstrom has hit the bookstands (and Amazon).
It’s “My Powerful Hair,” a kids book that tells of United States historical oppression of Indigenous peoples while honoring Indigenous resilience and culture.
The national book tour stops at Two Rivers Bookstore, 8836 N. Lombard St., at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 26 and Pittock Mansion, 3229 N.W. Pittock Dr., 2:30 p.m. on the same day.
The book’s inspiration came from Lindstrom, who uncovered an old photograph, after which she learned that her grandmother had been forced into a residential boarding school, where officials cut her hair short in an effort to stifle her Native culture. Lindstrom was inspired to grow her hair long to reclaim her identity.
The book recognizes the indignities and celebrates the significance of hair in the Indigenous cultures, and shares the universal message of dignity, self-acceptance and family.
“This is my first children’s book, so the opportunity to collaborate with an author of Carole’s caliber was truly an honor,” said Littlebird, who graduated from Pacific Northwest College of Art in 2015, lived in Portland for several years and now lives in Las Vegas.
“‘My Powerful Hair’ is about the reclamation of cultural identity and touches upon the history of the Indian boarding school system. This story is close to my heart because I teach people about Oregon’s own Indian boarding school which was originally built in Forest Grove and eventually moved to Salem (where it remains open today). These schools represent a painful era in Native history and it is important that people learn about their lasting impacts.”
The story in “My Powerful Hair” is directly related to the upcoming ruling of the Indian Child Welfare Act by the U.S. Supreme Court; the act has been created to prevent the breakup of Native families.
Littlebird is an Indigenous artist, writer, curator and tribal member.
Her work combines traditional aesthetics with contemporary materials and subject matter to forge connections between our collective past and imminent future.
It was unfortunate that “This IS Kalapuyan Land” had to be canceled at Five Oaks Museum after a short opening, but it has a long run at Pittock Mansion.
“I am so grateful to be part of ‘This IS Kalapuyan Land’ (TIKL) and its continued success,” Littlebird said.
“After its closure, ‘TIKL’ received national attention and was featured on PBS News Hour. So the opportunity to share the exhibition with a new audience was so exciting. The Pittock exhibition is open through July 26 and features all new Indigenous artworks along with the original hand-edited museum panels.”
