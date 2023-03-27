Once you get past the name, the 2023 Audi A5 Sportback S line 45 TFSI quattro Prestige is a great car. Just don’t expect anyone except Audi enthusiasts to understand what it is exactly. Instead, if you have a family that enjoys spirited and comfortable driving in the wet Pacific Northwest, go down to your nearest Audi dealership and order one. You won’t be sorry.

For the uninitiated, here’s a quick explanation of the name from someone had to do a little research. The A5 is a largish compact Audi that comes in several body styles, including a sedan, a convertible and a hatchback, which is called Sportback. S line is a trim level that includes a body package, special wheels and more, but is a little confusing because Audi also sells S versions of the A5 that offer even more performance.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

