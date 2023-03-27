Once you get past the name, the 2023 Audi A5 Sportback S line 45 TFSI quattro Prestige is a great car. Just don’t expect anyone except Audi enthusiasts to understand what it is exactly. Instead, if you have a family that enjoys spirited and comfortable driving in the wet Pacific Northwest, go down to your nearest Audi dealership and order one. You won’t be sorry.
For the uninitiated, here’s a quick explanation of the name from someone had to do a little research. The A5 is a largish compact Audi that comes in several body styles, including a sedan, a convertible and a hatchback, which is called Sportback. S line is a trim level that includes a body package, special wheels and more, but is a little confusing because Audi also sells S versions of the A5 that offer even more performance.
The number 45 means it has a more powerful version of the turbocharged inline four than the 40 version, although both are 2.0 liters, not 4.0 or 4.5. TFSI means turbo fuel stratified injection, which I had to look up. And, as all automotive enthusiasts know, quattro is the excellent all-wheel-drive system Audi debuted when it first dominated off-road rally racing in the early 1980s. And Prestige is the highest trim level, with the most premium features.
Put that all together and you get a sporty, practical and luxurious road car with a name that doesn’t fit easily into a review headline. But I have the same complaint about BMW, Mercedes-Benz and the increasing number of other manufacturers that are designating their vehicles with letters and numbers that require research to figure instead of real names. When I get one like that to review, the first thing I do is go online to see what exactly they brought me.
That’s why Ford was smart to name the Mach-E a Mustang, even though it has nothing to do with the original or current gas-powered Mustangs. Mustang Mach-E sounds immediately like a sporty EV, which it is.
Many reviewers are quick to point out the 2.0-liter versions of the A5 are not the fastest, which is true. They produce either 210 horsepower (the 40) or 261 (the 45). The S version features a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that pump out 349 horsepower.
But our 45 version was plenty fast, especially when switched from the Comfort to the Dynamic mode that increases engine, transmission and brake responsiveness. In fact, I found the Dynamic mode almost too much for day-to-day in-town driving. Many vehicles with adjustable modes offer a choice between Sport and Sport+. Audi apparently decided to skip the Sport setting, but at least it’s a genuine (and less expensive) alternative to the S version.
Everything else about my test 2023 Audi A5 Sportback S line 45 TFSI quattro Prestige was very easy to live with. The styling of all A5 models are refreshingly restrained, and the sloping hatchback of the Sportback is not only sleek but adds practicality. The exterior S line lower body moldings and other features gave it a an aggressive yet sophisticated look. The interior is also refreshingly restrained. The 10.1-inch display screen that replaces the standard 8.3-inch version is mounted on the top of the dash. It is much more discrete than the larger (and still growing) screens offered in many other vehicles — both affordable and luxury — while providing the same information.
All versions of the A5 come standard with a 7-speed S tronic transmission transmission pair with the aforementioned quattro all-wheel-drive system. The combination provided great traction during a range of rapidly changing weather conditions that included heavy rains and a rare late-March snow storm. No A5 is intended for off-road driving. For that, Audi offers the superb allroad versions of the A4 and A6 wagons with higher ride height and other outdoor recreation features.
And of course, as a genuinely luxury vehicle, all versions of the A5 come standard with premium features and advanced technologies, with upgrades available in different option package. Mine had some of the most comfortable leather bucket sport seats I have ever experienced. It also had every available safety feature, with blind spot monitoring featuring hard-to-miss large warning lights on the bases of the side mirrors.
The 2023 A5 Sportback starts at around $46,000 with the less powerful engines. Our more powerful version came with several option packages, including the S line trim, and was priced at a little over $60,000. That’s very reasonable for such a a top-of-the-line luxury sport sedan that includes the practicality of a well-concealed hatchback.
