New Portlander Ling Ling Huang has been pleasantly surprised by the feedback she received once news of her debut book, which inspired a potential television series, went out — via the Portland Tribune in a feature story.

Huang, a classical violinist who plays with the Oregon Symphony, penned the book “Natural Beauty” (Dutton, $27) and it has been picked up for television by a team that includes actress Constance Wu and producer Drew Comins.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

“In our roles as news gatherers, reporters and editors, we have a responsibility to be informative, fair and entertaining, while also being clear and concise with our stories. In Portland, it’s all about delivering news that readers want to read about, while also covering news that needs to be covered.

“We also want to be competitive against other news media outlets, and provide Portland Tribune and Pamplin Media Group readers with quality stories they can’t read elsewhere — or do a better job on stories covered by our competitors. “With the Tribune’s Metro Life section, it’s our goal to publish stories and photos that not only catch the eye, but keep the eyes of readers while making them think and feel. Through our website and newspaper pages, we strive to do a variety of stories from many different walks of life. Human interest stories, we call them."

Recommended for you