For as long as Mike Rodgers can remember, pro wrestling — including the days of Portland Wrestling — have been part of his life.
“Probably the first time I saw it, I would have been 7 or 8, it would have been in 1967 or ’68, and I was just mesmerized by it,” said Rodgers, 62. “Mom would have it on TV. My grandparents followed it. I instantly liked it.
“Must have been the drama and action, the characters. Most people as they grow older, they grow out of it. I became even more interested in it.”
Rodgers, a Troutdale resident and former Gresham-Barlow School District physical education teacher, followed Portland Wrestling and published his newsletter Ring Around The Northwest for about 30 years (1983-2013). He has also authored four books, including the third volume of interviews and stories called “Excitement In The Air: The Voices of NW Wrestling,” named from a catch-phrase of star Lonnie Mayne’s from the glory days of Portland Wrestling. It’s his first book since the publication of “Katie Bar the Door! History of Portland Wrestling,” named from another popular phrase of the day, when things got crazy, by announcer Frank Bonnema.
Rodgers loves to reflect on the days of Portland Wrestling and all his encounters and interviews with Pacific Northwest wrestlers.
He hailed from Seaside, and is a lifelong Oregonian. Rodgers would read about Portland Wrestling in the Oregon Journal sports section. He eventually understood the scripting, characters and theatrics of pro wrestling, but it didn’t matter to him. It was exciting and fun.
Portland Wrestling can be traced back to the 1800s, but it reached prominence in the late 1940s with the Owen family promotions. First it was Herb Owen, who started it in 1925, and then it was Don Owen, who, along with Sandy Barr and Bonnema, are the historic figures associated with Portland Wrestling, which took place at the Portland Sports Arena on North Chautauqua Boulevard and Portland Armory in downtown.
Gorgeous George started in Portland. Rowdy Roddy Piper found his first real success here (and lived in the Portland area for years). One of the best ever, Lou Thesz, was once a Portland staple. Jesse Ventura wrestled here.
But, it was the likes of Mayne, Bull Ramos, Dutch Savage, Don Leo Jonathan, Mad Dog Vachon, Ivan Koloff, The Grappler (Len Denton), Tony and Matt Borne, Billy White Wolf, Bob Shane, Hiru Sasaki, Moondog Ed Moretti, Jimmy Snuka, Rip Oliver and Buddy Rose that excited fans, including Rodgers.
In writing his books, Rodgers incorporated stuff from the approximately 150 wrestlers he interviewed over the years, including in recent years as age gained on the grapplers and Portland Wrestling become more of the past.
“Lonnie Mayne was one of my favorites,” Rodgers said. “Moondog Moretti is a good friend of mine.
“Bull Ramos was my favorite interview. My wife played together with his daughter when they were young. I had set aside two hours for that interview, and I had an appointment after that to take a dog to the vet. He was really enjoying himself, he was saying let’s talk more, ask more questions. I said, ‘I gotta go,’ he said call back anytime. I didn’t call him back and shortly after he passed (in 2006).”
The only opportunity Rodgers had to interview Owen was through the mail during the 60th anniversary of Portland Wrestling in 1985 — Rodgers sent Owen some questions via email, and the promoter eventually sent back some answers. Rodgers didn’t know whether Owen liked the Ring Around The Northwest newsletter or not.
Rodgers still follows pro wrestling. He admits it’s a bit over the top — which, of course, could have been the description of it in any era.
WWE still puts on big events and television shows (including at Moda Center). All Elite Wrestling will actually be at Veterans Memorial Coliseum this week. Local promotions include DOA Pro Wrestling, which has an event Saturday, Jan. 7 at North Portland Eagles Lodge.
“It’s changed so much,” Rodgers said. “Watching it through my high school years, I still thought of it as a sport, like it was real. There was actual wrestling involved.
“Now people will say it’s more gymnastics, jumping and leaping and diving onto each other. You almost have to suspend belief more than normally. They are definitely more athletic than in the 1970s.”
He added, of the scripted nature of pro wrestling: “It didn’t diminish it for me. I still found it really interesting. It added another layer.”
Many stars of Portland Wrestling have died. Some are still with us, including The Grappler (Len Denton) and Billy White Wolf.
Pro wrestling books by Rodgers are available via Amazon.
Is another book in the plans?
“I’ve pretty much exhausted all my interviews,” he said.