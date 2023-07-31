Good news for fans of Anglo-Irish minimalist/absurdist drama: Northwest Classical Theater Collaborative is putting on Samuel Beckett’s “Happy Days,” a monologue by Winnie, a lady buried up to her waist in dirt.

Winnie rummages in her handbag for her toothbrush, hairbrush and gun. For excitement she calls to her husband, Willie, who is napping out of view. All the action is in her speech, which was Beckett’s idea of a middle-aged woman’s self-talk. It’s a step aside from his mentor James Joyce’s female monologues, in tone and vocabulary, but Beckett lived through the horrors of World War II and the Theater of the Absurd was hot by then.

