Life's absurd and then you die. Or maybe not. Samuel Beckett was inspired by seeing the dead body of a woman who has been buried upright in a bombing raid in World War II. In 1962 he debuted the ironically titled "Happy Days" focusing on Winnie, a trapped woman, and her self-talk.
Local actress Diane Kondrat is perfect for Winnie in Samuel Beckett's 90-minute play "Happy Days," said director Patrick Walsh.
Diane Kondrat masters Winnie’s monologue by not playing her as crazy in Samuel Beckett's play "Happy Days." Portlanders can see the show inside the former Victoria's Secret at Lloyd Center mall.
WInnie's life is stuck in a rut in "Happy Days" by Samuel Beckett. In Act II the stakes are raised, as is the dirt, up to her neck, as she fishes her husband Willie's gun from her purse.
Winnie rummages in her handbag for her toothbrush, hairbrush and gun. For excitement she calls to her husband, Willie, who is napping out of view. All the action is in her speech, which was Beckett’s idea of a middle-aged woman’s self-talk. It’s a step aside from his mentor James Joyce’s female monologues, in tone and vocabulary, but Beckett lived through the horrors of World War II and the Theater of the Absurd was hot by then.