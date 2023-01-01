Lakewood Theatre's 'The Ghost of David-Belasco'

(From left) Margo Schembre, Kelsey Glasser, and Tom Walton star in “The Ghost of David Belasco,” a comedy/farce by C.S. Whitcomb at Lakewood Theatre Company, Jan. 6-Feb. 12.

 COURTESY PHOTO: TRIUMPH PHOTOGRAPHY

Now in its 40th year, Artists Repertory Theatre stages “American Fast,” commissioned work by Kareem Fahmy, opening 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. There’ll be previews Wednesday-Friday, Jan. 4-6. It’s a fast-paced comedic drama pitting morality versus ambition, directed by Chip Miller, and it shows through Jan. 29 at The Armory. It’s deemed a National New Play Network (NNPN) Rolling World Premiere.

