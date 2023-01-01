Now in its 40th year, Artists Repertory Theatre stages “American Fast,” commissioned work by Kareem Fahmy, opening 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. There’ll be previews Wednesday-Friday, Jan. 4-6. It’s a fast-paced comedic drama pitting morality versus ambition, directed by Chip Miller, and it shows through Jan. 29 at The Armory. It’s deemed a National New Play Network (NNPN) Rolling World Premiere.
All Elite Wrestling puts on a pro wrestling card at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.
Oregon Symphony plays the music of “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” while the movie shows on the big screen at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall; show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 6-7 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8. Ron Spigelman conducts.
Celebrating its 70th year, Lakewood Theatre Company presents the C.S. Whitcomb comedy farce “The Ghost of David Belasco,” Jan. 6-Feb. 12, at Lakewood Center for the Arts in Lake Oswego.
The Professional Bull Riders’ Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour puts on a show at Moda Center, 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.
Metropolitan Youth Symphony celebrates the life, legacy and artistic contributions of storyteller Eric Carle, with a special collaborative concert, “The Magic of Eric Carle,” 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8 at Newmark Theatre.
British animation studio Illuminated Films provides screened animation with award-winning film “The Very Hungry Caterpillar & Other Stories” (a story by Carle) while MYS’ Symphony Orchestra provides live orchestra music featuring works by English composer Julian Nott, and All Classical Portland provides narration of five Carle stories.
Free beginning ballet classes for ages 6-9 will be held on three Saturdays — Jan. 7, Jan. 14 and Jan. 21 — at the TPB studio, 6250 S.W. Capitol Hwy.
In-person auditions for Second Semester Curriculum, Career Track and Summer Ballet Intensive programs will be held Monday, Jan. 16 for ages 11 and up at the TPB studio.
New name
Following the renaming of Ida B. Wells-Barnett High School a few years ago — it used to be Wilson High — the outdoor pool, located at 1151 S.W. Vermont St., has also been renamed. It’s the Ida B. Wells-Barnett Outdoor Pool, honoring a Black female journalist and civil rights advocate.
It’s a historic first for Portland Parks & Recreation, which manages. The renaming honors a person of color with a facility name on the west side of Portland.
Meanwhile, the nearby park located at Southwest 21st Avenue and Capitol Hill Road, previously known as Custer Park and temporarily renamed “A Park,” will receive a new name at some point.
Recently, it announced that Jackie Im and Anuradha Vikram would be the curators of the Biennial, which is a survey of works by visual and performing artists who are defining and advancing Oregon’s contemporary art landscape.
This will be the seventh Biennial in Oregon Contemporary’s series that began in 2010. The 2024 Biennial themes will be networks, community, care and support.
Im is a curator, writer and editor based in Oakland, California. Vikram is a Los Angeles-based writer, educator and curator.