‘Tiny Beautiful Things’
Hulu has announced that its original series “Tiny Beautiful Things,” based off the book of advice columns by Portland’s Cheryl Strayed, will premiere and be available to stream in the spring.
It stars Kathryn Hahn as Clare, the beloved Internet advice columnist Sugar, who tries valiantly to keep her own life stable while mourning the loss of her mother. The show also stars Sarah Pidgeon, Quentin Plair and Tanzyn Crawford.
For the social media-inclined, you can follow the shows progress on Instagram (@tinybeautifulhulu), Twitter (@tinybeauthulu) and Facebook (@tinyBeatifulHulu), as well as at #TinyBeautifulThings.
It’s based off Strayed’s work as the anonymous Sugar, the love columnist and podcaster (“Dear Sugar”).
“Tiny Beautiful Things” was staged by Portland Center Stage a few years back, and Strayed, the famous author of “Wild,” wanted people to understand through “Dear Sugar” that she didn’t have all the answers, but would help them work through things.
“I tell people what I think they should do, but not in any kind of way where I know it all,” Strayed said at the time, adding that she knew the book of columns was destined to be a TV show. “They were very much shared stories. I never positioned myself as a person who knew all the answers, but I got them to ask deeper questions. They have answers within them, and they’re brave enough to seek them. ... I’ve found over and over the dynamic where we seek truth in others, but we have the truth within ourselves and we need others to show us. ‘Here’s what you know, and you don’t have to be afraid.’”
Debut novel
Speaking of novelists who might see their work made into a TV series, Portland-based writer Ling Ling Huang’s debut novel “Natural Beauty” ($27, Dutton), will be released April 4. And, according to publicists, film options have been snapped up by actress Constance Wu, who’ll produce the A TV series based on the book along with Drew Comins (“Yellowjackets”).
(Read details in a story at deadline.com).
The story: “Natural Beauty” follows an unnamed narrator — a talented young pianist and the daughter of Chinese immigrants. When a family crisis strikes, the narrator abandons her budding musical career to take a job at a high-end New York City wellness store featuring remarkable products, extravagant procedures, and a remarkably attractive and mysterious staff.
Like the narrator, Huang is a classical musician, the child of Chinese immigrants and worked in a wellness store. Her experiences guide the novel’s examination of consumerism, self-worth, race and identity, and its evisceration of the beauty and wellness industry. She weaves the story together with elements of satire, horror and thrills.
Huang is a concert violinist who has appeared with Oregon Symphony.
OMHOF scholarships
Oregon Music Hall of Fame has announced that applications for its college scholarship program are available with a deadline of May 15.
Each applicant should be a student studying music and graduating spring 2023 from an Oregon high school and continuing in fall 2023 with a major or minor in music.
There are five scholarships available worth $2,500 each, thanks to contributions from EPB&B insurance agency. There’s also a new Gloria Johnson Scholarship, named after the late KGON deejay, for women in graduate school studying broadcasting, teaching, performance or music industry.
For more, and to apply, see omhof.org.
Condor help
The Oregon Zoo has long worked to boost the population of California condors. And now it has $2 million more to help.
The zoo was awarded $2 million to support the conservation of the critically endangered species through funding from the omnibus bill signed into law by President Joe Biden.
Championed by Sen. Jeff Merkley and Sen. Ron Wyden, the Condor Restoration Resiliency Project will modernize the zoo’s offsite Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation in rural Clackamas County.
Storms and wildfires have forced evacuation at Jonsson, the second-largest of the country’s four condor breeding facilities. With additional funding, the center will be reinforced to better withstand storms and wildfires, the zoo said.