Home remodel
The Artists Repertory Theatre has been displaced from its home at 1515 S.W. Morrison St. for several years now, but the next phase of construction has begun on rebuilding its building on the property.
The capital campaign for the project began five years ago, and crews will be busy constructing the building’s outer shell and roof, and the lobby will then serve as the initial performance space.
The update from Artists Rep:
The road to reimagining the Artists Rep theatre space started with a major gift in 2018 to pay off the mortgage. That gift led to the sale of the north half of the downtown block in July of 2019. Since then, the project has been devised into a multi-phase project with phase one complete — moving utilities, making seismic upgrades, demolition, abatement and Lever Architecture’s design of the project.
Phase two currently includes raising the roof to accommodate a higher theatrical space, completing the outer core, shell, lobby, and finishing the seismic upgrades. Subsequent phases will see the construction of two additional theaters — the Mainstage with 178 seats and the Studio with 99 seats, plus rehearsal, backstage and collaborative spaces.
Some areas will offer flexible configurations, allowing the building to be activated for a full night of entertainment.
There’ll be large glass windows and two floors of parking below the building, as well as a commissioned mural that will add beauty to the outer red walls.
Artists Rep has operated out of an office at South Watefront, while putting on shows at venues in Portland, including The Armory.
More: artistsrep.org.
New exhibit
The Oregon Historical Society has mounted an original, immersive exhibition to mark its 125th anniversary, which will be Dec. 17.
“Our Unfinished Past: The Oregon Historical Society at 125” explores the people, events and ideas that have shaped the museum, and reflects on its history and mission to advance and inspire curiosity about the state. There’ll be more than 100 objects and archival materials from the OHS museum and library collections on display.
More: ohs.org/visit.
Risk/Reward
Artists have been announced for the 2023 Risk/Reward Festival of New Performance, June 23-25, at The Judy, the new Northwest Children’s Theater space on Southwest Broadway.
The artists: Hannah Victori, Eugene, dance theater; Slumber Party, Portland, theater/ritual; Emily June Newton, Portland, physical comedy/clown/interactive; Claire Rigsby, physical theater/installation; Shannon Stewart/Screaming Traps, Detroit, Michigan, dance/prose; Marisa and Maribel Plasencia, Portland/Houston, Texas, movement theater/dance; James Makes, Portland, interactive installation.
More: risk-reward.org.
Lizzo comic
TidalWave Comics has produced a comic book biography of pop star Lizzo.
“Female Force: Lizzo” will be released to commemorate her 35th birthday, April 27.
It’s written by Darren G. Davis with art by Pablo Martinena, and it’ll be available in hard copy and digital form.
More: tidalwavecomics.com.
Wine and rock
The Craft Beer and Wine Festival has announced that its 2023 event will be held July 28-30 at Esther Short Park in Vancouver, Washington, and it’ll feature a couple well-known rock bands.
Quiet Riot and Great White will be playing at the festival, which celebrates its 10th anniversary.
Early tickets go on sale April 24.
Curtis Salgado and Johnny Wheels & The Swamp Donkeys will also perform.
More: thecraftwinefest.com.