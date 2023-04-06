Poetry on call
Remember telephones, and how you could certain numbers for information, including time of day?
Well, Oregon Poet Laureate Anis Mojgani has brought back the Tele-Poem Telephone Line for National Poetry Month.
Poetry lovers can call 503-928-7008 to hear Mojgani and other Oregon poets reading their work. It’ll feature a different poem each day through April 30.
"When we did the poetry telephone line last year, there was such a delight in people's response to it that I was really excited to hopefully bring it back around this year too,” Mojgani said. “What I love about the project is that it supplies to us something uncertain and unknown — we don't know what we will receive when we call this number — but in this case the uncertainty is not anything that we have to fear, which I think is lovely and needed, to be reminded that the unknown can also be a deliverer of goodness in our lives. And I think there's something beautiful about us getting a moment in our day, should we choose to step towards it, that allows us to quiet down around all the noise, even if but for a moment, and to do such by way of this tool that has often these days been the bullhorn of much of our daily noise, adds a little extra sweetness.”
New leader
Oregon Children’s Theatre has appointed Jenn Hartmann Luck as its new producing artistic director.
She’s a theatre artist, educator, director, producer, songwriter/composer and arts leader who has been working in the arts education and theater for young audiences space for 25 years. Most recently, she served as Director of Partnerships and Programming for Education at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas.
“Knowing the rich history of this organization and how respected OCT is throughout the field of theater for young audiences, I am simply thrilled to join the staff and board to continue this great work,” she said.
She’ll be the third artistic director in OCT’s 35-year history, following Stan Foote and Marcella Crowson.
More condors
Oregon Zoo has announced the hatching of the first two California Condor chicks of 2023 at the Johnson Center for Wildlife Conservation in rural Clackamas County.
"The new chicks are both lively and eating a lot, which is a great sign," said Kelli Walker, a condor keeper at the Jonsson Center. "The parents are being attentive, and everyone is doing really well so far." Since late January, condors at the Jonsson Center have been laying the groundwork for species recovery one egg at a time. In addition to the new hatchlings, several other fertile eggs have been laid this year and more chicks are expected soon. The California condor was one of the original animals included on the 1973 Endangered Species Act and is classified as critically endangered. In 1982, only 22 individuals remained in the wild and by 1987, the last condors were brought into human care in an attempt to save the species from extinction. Thanks to recovery programs like the Oregon Zoo’s at Johnson Cener for Wildlife Conservation, the world’s California condor population now totals around 500 birds, most of which are flying free.
More: oregonzoo.org/condors.
Chess for Success
If you’re inclined, take in the Chess for Success Regional Tournament, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, April 14-15 at Expo Center.
More: chessforsuccess.org.