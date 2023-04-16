Darcelle’s memorial
Fans, friends and family will gather to honor the life of the great Darcelle, aka Walter Cole, in a memorial at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25.
Cole died March 23 at age 92. He performed as the drag queen Darcelle for more than 50 years, while also serving as a city ambassador, civic leader and representative of the LGBTQ community.
It will be free to attend, but you must reserve a seat ahead of time at portland5.com. Upon a sellout, organizers will issue standby tickets.
Sold out
If you’re lucky, you have tickets to the “John Waters — End of the World” tour stop at Aladdin Theater, Saturday, April 22. It’s a sold-out event featuring the director, who’s celebrating his 77th birthday in the spoken word show and comic monologue about despair, diseases, desires and desperation.
‘Tinder Live’
The “Tinder Live with Lane Moore” comedy show, in which Moore “kindly” swipes through Portland’s Tinder profiles in real time, takes place 8 p.m. Thursday, April 20 at Polaris Hall.
“Portland is always my favorite city to play. I love it so much,” Moore wrote in an email.
Moore is also releasing her second book about online dating, “You Will Find Your People: How To Make Meaningful Friendships As An Adult,” April 25.
“This book is all about trying to make real, healthy friends as an adult, especially through major life changes, and how to cope with friendship breakups, as well as cultivating healthy friendships with co-workers, roommates and even family members,” she added.
More: polarishall.com.
Shakespeare fest
Tough news to hear about Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland, which needs to raise $2.5 million in four months to finish its season.
The festival was launched in 1935 by Angus Bowmer, and it became a national theater leader.
“Right now, OSF is in crisis, and we are not alone,” the company wrote in an email. “All across the theatre industry, attendance and donations are down significantly,” and OSF, being a destination theater, has been hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic, restrictions and aftermath and inflation.
“We know (raising $2.5 million) is a heavy lift, and a big ask of our supporters, but we have seen what we can when we all come together in times of need,” the company said. “Whether it’s moving up your annual giving or making one-time gifts to help us through this crisis, whatever you can afford to give, we need you to give now.”
More: osfashland.org.
Monopoly app
One of the greatest and most popular board games of all time will now be available to play … on your phone.
Video game company Scopely, together with Hasbro, Inc., announced the launch of free-to-play mobile game “Monopoly Go!” It reimagines the original Monopoly, blending classic game play with new experiences and imaginative worlds.
It’s available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.