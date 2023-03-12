Benefit concert
The Portland music community will be putting on a fundraising benefit concert for longtime event promoter, Joey Scruggs, who was severely injured in a hit-and-run accident in Portland on Jan. 20.
He has spent more than 30 years producing blues shows in Portland, and has done work with Waterfront Blues Festival, Guitar Shorty, Candye Kane, Too Slim & Taildraggers and more. The likes of The Strange Tones, Terry Robb, Ty Curtis Band, Swamp Donkeys and Rae Gordon will play in the fundraiser, 7 p.m. Friday, March 18 at Mission Theater.
More: cascadetickets.com.
Music Millennium’s Terry Currier said, “Joey Scruggs has had his heart in the Portland Blues community since the 1980s, supporting and promoting the blues at every turn. He was always the first to step forward when someone was in need of some help and put on a benefit to help ease their troubles. Now Joey is the one in need, as he recovers from a bike accident with an automobile. Let’s come together and help out Joey.”
Curtis Salgado added, “It’s people like Joey who keep me going to be able to pay my rent and buy groceries. I’m blessed to have a strong connection with and exchange ideas about this wonderful thing called music. If I had the brains and the know-how I would clone Joey Scruggs.”
Blazer5 Gaming
The Portland Trail Blazers are battling for an NBA playoff spot.
Their esports brethren are starting their season, and Blazer5 Gaming has some new players and renewed hope in the 2023 NBA 2K League season.
Blazer5’s season, which incorporates four tournaments and 28 3v3 or 5v5 games, started last week. Fans can stream the video game action on YouTube or Twitch.
“We’re thrilled to be back with a fresh start this year, welcoming three new members to Blazer5 Gaming and focusing on coming together as a team,” said Mikias Johannes, Blazer5 Gaming general manager. “We want to ensure each player knows that they bring their own unique skillset to our matches and to win this season it’s all about bringing those skills together to create a cohesive team.”
The 2023 season features Andron “Lavish” Thomas and Jomar “Jomar” Varela-Escapa returning for their second season with B5 and sixth NBA 2K League season overall. Rounding out the team are three new players to the B5 roster: Austin “KayAus” Caterino, a third-year player, and rookies Claude “Claude” Knight and Isaiah “Harby” Harbinson.
Christopher Ullrich joins the team as player manager, and he’ll prepare players for matches and aid in game play. He coached the 2K Women in Gaming team and the successful 2K amateur team, Team Handlez.
Jefferson honors
Two performers with the Jefferson Dancers program won awards at the Outstanding Student Choreography Showcase at the National High School Dance Festival, March 1-5 at Point Park University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Senior John Kearney won first place for Outstanding Student Choreography for his piece “You’ll Be Happy.” Fellow senior Eli Bryan took third place for “Altitude Sickness.”
“This is an achievement that had yet to be achieved by any high school in the nation until this year — and Jefferson Dancers accomplished it. We are all so incredibly proud of them,” said Steve Gonzales, the artistic director of Jefferson Dancers for 24 years.
“Winning first place in such a prestigious event is a dream come true,” said Kearney, a four-year member of Jefferson Dancers who began choreographing his eight-dancer piece in April 2022. “I’m so proud of this cast and their ability to problem-solve, perform, and persevere.”
Both award-winning pieces will be performed April 20-22 at Newmark Theatre as part of the Jefferson Dancers’ annual spring performances (portland5.com).
Snoop Dogg
Live Nation has announced that Snoop Dogg will be performing at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Washington, on Saturday, July 8, along with Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G and Berner.
More: livenation.com.
Dinosaur experience
The “Jurassic World Live Tour,” a live and family entertainment experience that brings the wonders of “Jurassic World” to fans, will take place at Moda Center, June 23-25.
The production features 24 “film-accurate,” life-sized dinosaurs operated by animatronics and performers. The score is combined with projection and practical scenery to transform the arena into dense jungles of Isla Nublar.
Tickets: ticketmaster.com.
Tom Hanks
Literary Arts will welcome actor Tom Hanks in conversation about his upcoming novel “The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18 at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall.
It’s about the making of a star-studded, multi-million dollar, superhero action film, and the humble comic books that inspired it. It captures the changes in America and American culture since World War II.
More: literary-arts.org.
James Tynion IV
Dark Horse Comics and Hollywood Theatre celebrate the release of a new comic book series “Blue Book” by New York Times best-selling author James Tynion IV, 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 15. It’ll also show the film “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” followed by a “Blue Book” question-answer session with creators Tynion and Michael Avon Oeming.
“Blue Book” depicts real-life stories of UFO abductions with an eye to capturing the strange essence of the encounters. The first book was made available Feb. 22, the second one will be March 22.
More: hollywoodtheatre.org.
All Classical Portland
Pianist Maria Garcia’s tenure as resident artist at All Classical Portland has been extended, and the classical station has also named 16-year-old Amir Avsker as the 2023 Young Artist in Residence.
Avsker is a sophomore at Westview High School in Beaverton.
The station has also named cellist/vocalist Catherine Hartrim-Lowe, 18 (home school), violinist Ellie Kim, 16 (Westview HS), and violinist Timothy Lee, 17 (Aloha HS), as Young Artist Ambassadors for 2023.
Listeners can expect to hear and see more from the young musicians on and off the air.
Reggae festival
The Northwest World Reggae Festival has another new home, after taking place in Beavercreek in 2022.
It’ll be at a site near Bull Run, the McKinnon Airpark, 10 miles east of Sandy and 10 miles south of Corbett. “The most amazing festival site we have ever had the privilege to call home,” a news release states. It’s bigger and better than the previous home in Marcola. Early tickets are on sale.
More: nwwrf.com.
Everybody Reads
Reminder: The community reading program, by Multnomah County Library and Literary Arts, concludes with a lecture by bestselling author Ruth Ozeki (“A Tale for the Time Being”), 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at Keller Auditorium.
More: multcolib.org.
‘Breakup Season’
A “Walking Dead” actor, Chandler Riggs, is starring in a movie being filmed in and around La Grande in Eastern Oregon, including the Grande Ronde Valley, titled “Breakup Season.” It’s directed by H. Nelson Tracey.
The film focuses on a young man who brings his girlfriend to his hometown in Oregon to introduce her to his family for the first time.