New digs
All Classical Portland plans a move to the KOIN Tower in downtown Portland in 2024, from its location at Hampton Opera Center in Southeast Portland.
The station, which has a big audience via the Internet, will expand its service — producing more quality programs and music — while amplifying musicians and artists in the Pacific Northwest and beyond. The new space will include state-of-the-art recording and video production studios, as well as a new 100-seat performance venue with flexible staging and customizable seating.
The move will coincide with All Classical Portland’s 40th anniversary.
All Classical Portland broadcasts at 89.9 KQAC as well as the Internet at allclassical.org, and has a second station at icanradio.org designed to increase access for children and arts education.
“This move will enable us to expand our community-focused service on and off the air, and substantially strengthen our position in the digital world,” said Suzanne Nance, president and CEO. “Our station has matured into one of the most successful in the nation and is becoming a truly integrated arts and culture network.”
All Classical must raise $6 million to help build and equip the new home, and has raised about half of the amount.
New book
Mitchell Jackson, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author from Portland, will have a new book release in September, and it’s a bit of deviation from his other works. “Fly: The Big Book of Basketball Fashion” is the story of the “unquestionable intersection of high fashion and basketball,” promotions say.
Each chapter will explore the story of an era and the cultural forces that shaped the fashion. It’s a visual book and Mitchell’s writing dates to the Civil Rights era.
He won the 2021 Pulitzer Prize in feature writing and the 2021 National Magazine Award in feature writing for his article about Ahmaud Arbery, “Twelves Minutes and a Life,” about the killing of a young Black man in a racially motivated hate crime in Georgia. He also received praise for debut novel "The Residue Years."
We’ll feature Jackson and his new book as the release draws near.
Chasten Buttigieg
Portland will welcome a prominent individual when Chasten Buttigieg visits for a Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre fundraising gala May 20 at the Tiffany Center.
Buttigieg is the husband of Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, a 2020 presidential candidate and current Transportation Secretary. Chasten Buttigieg is an educator, bestselling author and LGBTQ rights advocate. After leaving the 2020 campaign trail, he wrote his first book, “I Have Something to Tell You,” a memoir in which he recounts his journey to finding acceptance as a gay man.
“We are so excited to have Chasten Buttigieg as our special guest for our 2023 gala,” said Rick Lewis, Bridgetown Conservatory artistic director.
Bridgetown offers training in acting, dance and vocal performance for young professionals ages 12-19.
More: bridgetownconservatory.org.
Grand marshal
Drag queen Poison Waters, aka Kevin Cook, will serve as grand marshal of the Starlight Parade, June 3.
Poison Waters is one of the stars performing at Darcelle XV Showplace in Old Town, and was a good friend of the late Darcelle, aka Walter Cole.
“Me? Grand marshal! Oh, my goodness,” Waters said. “Moving to Portland as a child in 1979 when money was all but nonexistent, and trying to figure out who I would become, was super scary. The Portland Rose Festival brought me such joy. Being in marching band allowed me to participate in the Fred Meyer Junior Parade, the Starlight Parade and the Grand Floral Parade, and I have such fond memories of being a part of something so fabulous.”
The CareOregon Starlight Parade will be televised live at 8:30 p.m. June 3 on KPTV Fox 12 Oregon.
New leader
Portland Institute for Contemporary Art (PICA) has named Reuben Roqueni as the new executive director.
He’s the third executive director at PICA, and follows in the footsteps of Victoria Frey, who led the organization for more than 20 years, and founding director Kristy Edmunds.
PICA will honor Frey and welcome Roqueni at its spring fundraising event, May 20.
Said Roqueni: “I have long been committed to the capacities of the creative community to inform a global exchange of ideas, to interrogate historic inequities, and challenge our ways of seeing the world. I am truly honored to be welcomed into PICA to contribute to its long legacy of nurturing artistic experimentation and prompting sticky conversations.”
Roqueni has a background in contemporary arts programs, grant making and supporting artists. His most recent position was director of transformative change programs at the Native Arts and Cultures Foundation in Portland.
Dance season
White Bird Dance has announced its 2023-24 lineup:
- Pilobolus, Oct. 4, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
- Camille A. Brown & Dancers, Oct. 12-14, Newmark Theatre
- Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, March 12-13, 2024, Keller Auditorium
- We Are One Festival: Black Grace, Feb. 21, 2024, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall; Music From The Sole, Feb 29-March 2, 2024, Newmark Theatre
- Sydney Dance Company, April 10, 2024, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
- White Bird Uncaged at Lincoln Performance Hall: Ephrat Asherie Dance, Nov. 2-4; Abby Z and the New Utility, Nov. 16-18; LED, Jan. 25-27, 2024
More: whitebird.org.
Cinema Unbound Awards
PAM CUT/Center for an Untold Tomorrow will host its Cinema Unbound Awards on June 22, and fete the following artistic innovators: actor Fred Armisen, director Guillermo del Toro, chef Gregory Gourdet, writer Jon Raymond, author Jacqueline Stewart and actress Tessa Thompson.
More: pamcut.org.