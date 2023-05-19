Skateboard park
Portland Parks and Recreation announced that Creston Park, 4454 S.E. Powell Blvd., will be the site of a new public skatepark.
Then-Parks Commissioner Carmen Rubio pegged $5 million in Parks System Development Charges for a new skatepark in Southeast Portland. Dan Ryan, now Portland Culture & Livability commissioner, agreed with the bureau that Creston Park was the best site for the city’s newest skateboarding area.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity to enhance and improve a significant portion of Creston Park,” Ryan said. “And the community interest is clear, with nearly 700 people responding to the Portland Parks & Recreation survey about what features and elements they want to see in a new skateboarding area. This project, funded by development fees, will make a big difference to a park that’s already a beloved community gathering place.”
The SDC funds are not tax dollars. They are one-time fees assessed on new development and can only be used to expand the capacity of the park system (for example, new park developments), not maintenance, the city said.
“The skatepark coming to Creston Park will serve the largest number of people in a two-mile service area,” said PP&R Director Adena Long. “And our data shows that this area has the largest number of overall youth and of people of color out of the locations we studied.”
There’ll be conceptual design and analysis through fall 2023, then construction documentation and permitting/bidding through winter 2024. Construction will likely begin in spring/summer 2025 with a grand opening spring 2026.
The Schnitz
Events at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall were expected to take place moving forward, as crews installed a secondary air conditioning unit. Spokespeople for the Oregon Symphony said that a new system was going to take about six months to install, which would have cost the symphony and others lost money from event cancellations or movement, but a secondary system was put in.
From a Metro news release:
Metro is now designing a permanent replacement plan for the cooling system at the 95-year-old building. Because the new cooling system must be installed on the roof of the hall, work for a permanent cooling system is expected to take several months.
The old cooling system stopped working and was deemed irreparable April 27. It was assessed in 2015 with a forecasted lifespan of 10-15 years, and was budgeted for replacement, along with other work on the Schnitzer’s roof, in Metro’s 2024-25 fiscal year.
Metro manages the concert hall, along with the other Portland’5 venues, on behalf of the City of Portland, which owns the five theaters and contributes $500,000 per year for capital improvements. The remainder of Portland’5’s capital improvement funding comes from ticket sales at the performing arts center.
“We are so glad that our crews were able to get this situation fixed in a matter of weeks. Finding a new air chiller, moving it to Portland, getting the permits secured – this required around-the-clock work by our crews,” said Steve Faulstick, general manager of Metro’s visitor venues. “We’re relieved that our friends at the Oregon Symphony, as well as our other clients, can return to the venue they love to perform.”
‘American Ninja Warrior’
Reynolds High School senior Caiden Madzelan has again competed in “American Ninja Warrior,” but we’ll have to wait awhile to see him in action.
Madzelan was part of “ANW” filming for seasons 15 and 16, and he’ll be featured in season 16, which will air before the Paris Summer Olympics in 2024.
He was one of about 200 athletes selected for his season, his mother, Lisa Madzelan said. He also competed the past two seasons.
In other competition, he recently won $10,000 in a Nick Symmonds Impossible Obstacle Course competition.
He’ll be graduating from Reynolds with a 4.0 grade point average and attending Western Oregon University to pursue an education degree (with focus on health and PE).
PYP auditions
The Portland Youth Philharmonic is working on its 100th anniversary season, and is holding auditions for orchestral instruments (winds, brass, percussion). It offers financial aid.
In season 100, musicians will go on an East Coast tour in spring 2024, joined by Grammy-nominated Imani Winds. The two groups will also perform together at a March 2024 at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall.
Auditions will take place at the PYP office, June 5-7 and Aug. 21-25. Middle school-aged musicians and younger are welcome to send in their auditions via video.
More: portlandyouthphil.org.
State Parks Day
Oregon State Parks will be free to visit and for RV and tent site camping and horse campsites in a celebration of State Parks Day in June.
Oregon Parks and Recreation Department will waive day-use parking fees at the 25 locations that charge them June 3 and 4. OPRD will also waive camping fees for all tent, RV and horse campsites June 3.
State Parks Day has been a tradition since 1998 as a way to thank Oregonians for their support of the state park system over many decades.
“Oregon has one of the best state parks systems in the country, and it’s because you have invested in parks, cared for them and preserved them for everyone to enjoy. Thank you,” said OPRD Director Lisa Sumption.
More: stateparks.oregon.gov.
Everclear tour
The band that originated in Portland and gave us such hits as “Father of Mine” and “I Will Buy You a New Life,” Everclear, has been working on a new album, “Live at Whisky a Go Go.” And, it has started its 2023 upcoming tour, but the band won’t stop in Portland.
Everclear plays Sept. 2 at a downtown Albany block party, and then Oct. 6 at Umatilla in the Rock the Locks Music Festival.