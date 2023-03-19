PCS season
Portland’s largest theater company, Portland Center Stage, has announced its 2023-24 season.
It’s an eight-play season.
"I'm thrilled to launch a season brimming with powerful, heavy-hitting shows that range from high camp to spectacular musicals to new plays inspired by beloved novels. There's something for everyone as we center a wide range of gorgeous voices on stage," said Artistic Director Marissa Wolf.
The revolutionary rock musical “Hair” (Sept. 30-Nov. 5) will kick off the season, followed by: local stalwarts David Saffert and Jillian Snow’s “Liberace & Liza Holiday at the Mansion (A Tribute)” (Nov. 11-Dec. 24); Kate Hamill’s thrilling “Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really” (Nov. 25-Dec. 24); Heidi Schreck’s Pulitzer Prize finalist “What the Constitution Means to Me” (Jan. 20-Feb. 18, 2024); magical retelling of the Cervantes classic “Quixote Nuevo” by Octavio Solis (March 2-31, 2024); a new translation of Shakespeare’s “Coriolanus” by Sean San José (April 20-May 19, 2024; Lynn Nottage’s Broadway hit “Clyde’s” (June 1-30, 2024); and one mystery title that will be announced at a later date.
The People’s Party: BIPOC Affinity Performances will be offered for each show in the season.
More: pcs.org.
Marie Equi
You can still check out Oregon Public Broadcasting’s “Oregon Experience” documentary about one of Oregon’s earliest female physicians, Marie Equi, who was also an advocate for human rights, reproductive rights and free speech.
As the story goes, in the early 1900s she performed abortions when the procedure was banned, distributed information about birth control and lived openly with a female partner.
It’s available to watch online at opb.org/show/oregonexperience. It was to air 9 p.m. Monday, March 20 on OPB TV.
New champ
For the second consecutive year, a student from Oregon School for the Deaf is Oregon’s Poetry Out Loud champion. Kari Morgan, a 16-year-old sophomore from Bend, was named the 2023 Oregon Poetry Out Loud state champion recently at the Poetry Out Loud State Contest in Salem. Trayshun Holmes-Gournaris, a recent graduate of Oregon School for the Deaf, was Oregon’s 2022 state champion.
Morgan will represent Oregon at the national Poetry Out Loud competition, May 8-10 in Washington D.C.
Also for the second consecutive year, Maria Daniels of Beaverton, a junior at online St. Stephens Academy, was named runner up.
Morgan is an artist, a performer, a writer and signer of poetry. She is crafty and likes to make things with her hands.
“Kari is a star in so many ways,” said Gayle Robertson, the Oregon School for the Deaf Poetry Out Loud coach, who has now coached three state Poetry Out Loud champions. “I am proud of her determination and independence.”
The poems Morgan presented at the state contest were: “Self-Portrait” by Chase Twichell; “Ways of Talking” by Ha Jin; and “Invictus” by William Ernest Henley.
Among the other contestants was Naomi Margolis, Lincoln High School.
Oaks Park
Oaks Amusement Park's 118th season gets started during the state’s spring break. It’ll be open noon-5 p.m. March 25-April 2. The rides, mini golf, midway games and roller rink will be open. Capacities are limited, and guests must purchase tickets online to guarantee access to attractions.
More: oakspark.com.
Meanwhile, Oaks Park wants to fill 400 part-time and seasonal positions for ages 14 years and older. Again, check out the Oaks Park website for more.
Film book library
Hollywood Theatre and Movie Madness have launched a new project — a film book library based at Movie Madness, 4320 S.E. Belmont St. The collection of some 150 books, the Movie Madness University Film Book Library, will range from subjects of film history and theory to pop culture, and books can be checked out by anyone with a Movie Madness rental account.
The library was developed by Alison Hallett, Hollywood’s education director who runs Movie Madness University, a film education program focused on building community around the art of film.
“Our new library came about after months of watching students at Movie Madness University geek out on film together,” Hallett said. “We thought: How can we facilitate that geekery for everyone? By providing an in-house film book library.
“It’s a great collection,” says Hallett. “Some of my favorites are Mark Harris’s ‘Pictures at a Revolution’; local author Melissa Maerz’s ‘Alright Alright Alright: The Oral History of Richard Linklater's Dazed and Confused’; and Sidney Lumet’s classic ‘Making Movies,’ a must-read for anyone interested in how movies are constructed.”