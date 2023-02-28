Jazz and Mt. Tabor Park
Montavilla Jazz and Portland Jazz Composers Ensemble are exploring the cultural, civic and ecological history of Mt. Tabor Park with the program “Views of an Urban Volcano.”
It’s a community-guided creative process to the public as three composers craft new music inspired by the park and stories about it.
“Views of an Urban Volcano” will take place 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5 at Oregon Historical Society, 4 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at Taborspace’s Copeland Commons and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15 at Mt. Tabor Park. You can learn more about Mt. Tabor’s history in relationship to marginalized communities and its significance as a green space in the city. The three composers, being selected through a panel review process, will attend the events to learn and perhaps be inspired, and their new works will be presented as part of Montavilla Jazz Festival, Sept. 1.
It’s the culmination of a 10-year partnership between Montavilla Jazz and PJCE.
More about the events:
March 5 — Featuring a panel discussion on Mt. Tabor Park from perspective of Portland’s Chinese, Black and Indigenous communities, 1896-2020.
March 18 — Community forum for lovers of Mt. Tabor Park, who will share their own stories about its significance with composers.
April 15 — It’s a guided tour of Mt. Tabor Park, starting at the Visitor Center and highlighting historical and cultural points and the park’s vistas.
Gupta on ‘Jeopardy!’
Portland’s Avi Gupta, 21 and a Catlin Gabel School grad and now a student at Stanford, advanced to the semifinals of the ”Jeopardy!” High School Reunion Tournament on KATU (2), March 3-7 (so watch for his game). If he wins there, he’ll make the finals, March 8-9 on KATU (2).
Bumbershoot back
A lot of things are going on in Portland over Labor Day Weekend, but, if you happen to be in Seattle, Bumbershoot returns to Seattle Center, Sept. 2-3. It’s the 50th anniversary of Bumbershoot, one of the oldest recurring arts festivals in the United States, and curation will amplify the art, music, food, technology and culture of the Pacific Northwest. It’s quite an eclectic festival.
More: bumbershoot.com.
Black Restaurant Week
If it’s time to eat, or you’re craving a certain kind of food, consider a new restaurant — and, perhaps, make a visit to a Black-owned eatery.
Black Restaurant Week continues through Sunday, March 5. It’s the third year of the Portland part of the awareness marketing promotion, run by a national LLC organization with a nonprofit (Feed the Soul Foundation), featuring the theme “More Than Just a Week” and meant to highlight culinary delights by Africa and Caribbean and by African Americans.
The co-founders of Black Restaurant Week are Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell and Derek Robinson. They are based in Houston, and have spread the business to other cities in the past eight years, including Portland in 2021.
A full list of Portland restaurants participating can be found at blackrestaurantweeks.com.
Organizers say the 2023 campaign is “focused on restimulating local economies within the Black community by promoting Black-owned culinary businesses and professionals who cannot afford costly marketing campaigns.”
Said Ferrell: “Since 2016, we aspired to set ourselves apart from similar organizations. BRW is solely guided by business owners and operators. They are in the trenches every day and experience the ebbs and flows of running a business during one of the most difficult periods in U.S. history.”