Herrod on ‘AGT’
Portland singer Jimmie Herrod, a finalist on “America’s Got Talent” a few years back, will compete on “America’s Got Talent: All Stars,” which premieres Monday, Jan. 2 on KGW (8) TV.
In his career, Herrod has performed solo and well as part of Pink Martini.
Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel will serves as judges on the all-star show, and Terry Crews will be the host.
Speaking of Pink Martini, for the third consecutive year the Portland band will be filming a full-length concert that you can stream at home during the holiday season. It was filmed recently at its annual residency at SFJazz, and features Herrod, China Forbes and Edna Vazquez, as well as Thomas Lauderdale.
The 90-minute concert premieres at 5 p.m. PT on Friday, Dec. 23, and will be available to stream through Christmas Day through OurConcerts.live.
Hollywood Theatre has launched a fundraising campaign to purchase two additional 35mm/70mm projectors (interestingly, from Frank Sinatra’s personal projectionist).
The theater has long screened films in original formats — 16mm, 35mm and 70mm. And, bringing the 35mm/70mm projects to the theater will safeguard its ability to show the films for years.
Hollywood organizers say only 6% of the 5,500 movie theaters in the country possess 35mm film exhibition capabilities, and only a handful can project in 70mm.
The fundraising campaign has set a goal of $80,000 to purchase the backup projectors and cover expenses.
For more: hollywoodtheatre.org/give2022.
The Portland Winter Light Festival 2023, titled “The Light of Stars,” returns for an eighth year Feb. 3-11, 2023. The light installations will be installed at dozens of locations throughout downtown Portland, including Pioneer Courthouse Square, the World Trade Center and The Electric Blocks.
The February 2022 festival drew about 190,000 to sites around the city.
More: pdxwlf.com.
